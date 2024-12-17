Ryusuke Kamada named Chief Financial Officer at Avex USA

Japanese entertainment company has appointed Ryusuke (Ryan) Kamada as Chief Financial Officer of its US operations.

Kamada, who has been with Avex since 2018, relocated from Avex’s Japanese headquarters to the US in January 2020 to help launch and develop Avex USA‘s operations.

His background spans investment banking, corporate legal work, and entertainment industry strategy. Prior to joining Avex USA, Kamada worked in investment banking at JP Morgan‘s Tokyo office, where he was involved in Japan Post’s $12 billion IPO, the largest in Japan since 1987, and the largest globally in 2015. He was also involved in multi-billion merger deal between Japanese petroleum companies, as well as in cross-border mergers and acquisitions.

Earlier in his career, Kamada worked in Toyota’s international legal division from 2007 to 2012. During this period, he was a key member of the team that managed the company’s most significant US litigation and participated in critical public hearings before the US Congress.

“Along with his excellent business and legal knowledge, his sincere respect and passion for songwriters are integral to the company culture.” Naoki Osada, Avex USA

At Avex, Kamada has played a key role in expanding the company’s global footprint. As Chief Producer of Avex’s Investment Group in Japan, he oversaw key investments, including mergers, acquisitions, and corporate venture capital initiatives with Japanese influencer and entertainment companies.

Avex USA CEO Naoki Osada said, “Ryan’s strategic vision and expertise in global finance have been instrumental in driving Avex USA’s growth.”

“Along with his excellent business and legal knowledge, his sincere respect and passion for songwriters are integral to the company culture.”

Ryan Kamada, Avex USA CFO, said, “I am thrilled to contribute to the continued growth of Avex USA by bringing my experience and skills to drive its expansion and globalization in the US and beyond.”

“Avex USA brings together my passion for music and international business in a way that is both motivating and inspiring. I believe this is a great moment for Japanese entertainment to thrive globally, and I am excited to be a part of this movement

Kamada’s appointment follows that of Brennen Bryant, who was named A&R Director at Avex USA Publishing in March and of Lou Al-Chamaa as Avex USA’s SVP, Head of A&R Publishing in 2023.

Music Business Worldwide