Justin Hunter named Vice President of Avex Music Group

Avex Music Group has appointed Justin Hunter to the position of Vice President at the company.

According to an official announcement, in his new role Hunter will “support company operations, working closely with Avex Music Group CEO Brandon Silverstein and the company’s senior leadership group to guide the growing teams at Avex and S10.”

Hunter will be based in Avex Music Group’s Los Angeles headquarters.

This is the latest in a series of announcements which suggests that the entertainment giant is upping its investment in the United States.

Founded in 1988, Tokyo-headquartered Avex Inc (often referred to as Japan’s fourth major), employs 1,500 people across 14 offices and five recording studios worldwide.

In March, Avex announced their acquisition of 100% of the S10 Music Publishing song catalog, alongside an additional stake in S10 Management, and named music industry veteran and S10 founder Brandon Silverstein as Chief Executive Officer of the newly formed Avex Music Group (AMG), based in Los Angeles.

“Justin’s entrepreneurial drive, deep industry relationships, and experience in a number of different roles over his career make him the perfect candidate to help execute AMG’s strategy in the U.S. and beyond,” said Silverstein.

“I’m thrilled to be able to offer him this important role at Avex Music Group.”

“Justin’s entrepreneurial drive, deep industry relationships, and experience in a number of different roles over his career make him the perfect candidate to help execute AMG’s strategy in the U.S. and beyond.” brandon silverstein

After beginning his career in 2018 as assistant to Co-Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor, Patrick Whitesell, Hunter joined Silverstein at his S10 Entertainment in the artist management division.

Over the past seven years, he has worked in a variety of roles at S10, including as a day-to-day manager, chief of staff, and head of S10 Records.

“We’re building something that’s global, bold, and unique and I’m incredibly excited to help shape the future of Avex Music Group.” JUSTIN HUNTER

“I’m so excited to be stepping into this role at such a pivotal time for Avex and am grateful for Brandon’s ongoing guidance and support,” said Hunter.

“We’re building something that’s global, bold, and unique and I’m incredibly excited to help shape the future of Avex Music Group.”Music Business Worldwide