Reservoir acquires publishing catalog of Lastrada Entertainment

Reservoir Media has acquired the publishing catalog of Lastrada Entertainment, a move that adds 5,600 compositions to the New York-headquartered Reservoir’s library of music rights.

Lastrada was founded by Herb Moelis in 1987, and is run today by his sons Stephen Moelis and Larry Moelis. Its catalog, which spans all genres from the 1960s on, includes such hits as Captain & Tenille’s Love Will Keep Us Together, More Bounce To The Ounce by Zapp, the Whispers’ And The Beat Goes On, and Jim Croce’s Bad, Bad Leroy Brown and Time In A Bottle.

The catalog also features songs performed by the likes of Neil Sedaka, Dolly Parton, Glen Campbell, The Carpenters, Pitbull, Eminem, Notorious B.I.G., Leon Bridges, and H.E.R., among others.

The company says its catalog’s value has been boosted by “frequent and innovative” sampling of its music, which contributed to such songs as 2Pac’s California Love, Mariah Carey’s We Belong Together, and Will Smith’s Miami.

The deal’s value was not disclosed.

“We have long admired Lastrada and the incredible catalog that the Moelis family has curated over the years. Stephen and Larry’s deep knowledge of the music and their dedication to innovative sampling and synchs have elevated this catalog to iconic status,” Rell Lafargue, President and COO of Reservoir, said in a statement Thursday (January 16).

“We are honored that Reservoir is now the home to the songs of Lastrada, and we look forward to preserving the legacy the Moelis family has built and ensuring its continued success.”

Stephen Moelis, Lastrada’s President of Music Publishing, said the Moelis family “takes pride in the catalog of hits we were part of, and in the personal relationships we forged with our incredibly talented songwriters.

“Passing the creative torch to Reservoir is the natural next step to continue the work we started with our father 40 years ago, and we wish to thank [Reservoir founder and CEO] Golnar Khosrowshahi, Rell Lafargue, and the entire Reservoir team as they become stewards of some of the great songs of all time.”

Since its founding in 2007, Reservoir has become among the more prominent music rights buyers in the industry. In an investor fact sheet released in early 2024, the company said it had spent a total of $938 million on music rights acquisitions.

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, for fiscal Q2 2025 (or calendar Q3 2024), Reservoir reported a 6% YoY increase in revenue to $40.7 million. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $17.6 million for the quarter, up 11% YoY, which Reservoir attributed to revenue growth and improved gross margin.

The company upped its full fiscal year guidance to $150 million–$153 million in revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, which would be a 5% YoY increase at the mid-point. It also upped its adjusted EBITDA guidance to $59 million–$62 million, up 9% YoY jump at the mid-point.

Among Reservoir's most recent deals is a global publishing partnership with singer-songwriter k.d. lang; the acquisition of the catalog of 2Pac producer Big D Evans; the publishing rights to the catalog of songwriter and guitarist Billy Strange, known for penning Elvis Presley hits; and the acquisition of the producer royalties to the catalog of Grammy-winning American record producer Jack Douglas.