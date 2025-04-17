Reservoir expands Indian presence with new subsidiary PopIndia

New York-headquartered independent music company Reservoir is expanding its presence in India with the launch of a new subsidiary dubbed PopIndia.

PopIndia’s Mumbai headquarters will be Reservoir’s seventh global office, after Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, Abu Dhabi, and New York. The subsidiary will be focused on signing and developing regional talent as well as acquiring publishing and recorded music catalogs, Reservoir said in a statement on Thursday (April 17).

The company will also act as Reservoir’s sub-publisher for global music catalogs within the Indian and South Asian markets and will provide music supervision and rights management services for regional music clients.

Overseeing PopIndia will be Spek, who became Reservoir’s EVP of International and Emerging Markets after a 2020 partnership between Reservoir and PopArabia, the company Spek founded in 2011.

He will be joined by Ray Ahmed, formerly the Business Development Lead at PopArabia, who will now serve as PopIndia’s Head of Operations.

“The launch of PopIndia is a major step forward for Reservoir’s emerging markets strategy,” Reservoir Founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi said. “India’s music market is growing rapidly, and the opportunity is ripe to further establish ourselves in this evolving market.”

“India’s music business is maturing, yet there remain significant gaps and opportunities,” Spek said. “We are primed to provide bespoke services that fit the needs of the region and those of both global and regional creators.”

“The launch of PopIndia is a major step forward for Reservoir’s emerging markets strategy.” Golnar Khosrowshahi, Reservoir Media

PopIndia’s first publishing deal is with Yohani, a Mumbai-based Sri Lankan artist who got her start covering popular rap tracks on YouTube, earning the title of “Rap Princess” of Sri Lanka. The deal is for her catalog as well as future works.

Yohani’s rise to global fame came following her viral hit Manike Mage Hithe, which gained popularity across South Asia and South Asian diaspora communities. Her music has appeared in blockbuster Bollywood films like The Legend, Thank God, An Action Hero, and Dhamaka, and her 2023 debut album Kella met with critical acclaim. She is currently on tour, including a sold-out date in London.

“I’m so excited to start this new chapter with Reservoir and PopIndia. From the moment I met Spek, Ray, and the team, I felt their genuine love for music and their belief in and support of me,” Yohani said.

“I feel seen, heard, and backed by a team that truly cares. Calling Reservoir and PopIndia my new home feels right, and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes us.”

“India’s music business is maturing, yet there remain significant gaps and opportunities.” Spek, Reservoir Media

“Yohani is the real deal – an all around, singer, songwriter, rapper, and artist,” Spek said.

“Signing a publishing deal with her is a phenomenal way to kick off PopIndia. She has had immense success with South Asian fans globally, and we’re excited to be supporting her out of Mumbai with Ray leading the charge on the ground while leveraging Reservoir’s global reach to help further her success.”

Additionally, PopIndia will now oversee Reservoir’s relationships with Indian superstar rapper DIVINE and his company Gully Gang Entertainment. That relationship began in 2020 when Reservoir signed DIVINE to a global publishing deal and formed a joint venture with Gully Gang Entertainment, the umbrella company that houses DIVINE’s label, Gully Gang Records.

PopIndia marks the latest initiative to come out of the Reservoir-PopArabia tie-up, which over the past five years has included the acquisition of Egyptian label 100COPIES and Lebanese label and music publisher Voice of Beirut, among other deals.

“Capitalizing on the experience and synergies across Reservoir and PopArabia, PopIndia is adapting the same model Spek has successfully implemented throughout emerging markets, with Ray building relationships on the ground in Mumbai and showcasing Reservoir’s ongoing commitment to supporting local talent worldwide,” Khosrowshahi said.Music Business Worldwide