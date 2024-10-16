Grammy and Juno winner k.d. lang inks global publishing deal with Reservoir

Reservoir Media has struck a global publishing deal with Grammy and Juno award-winning singer-songwriter k.d. lang.

The company says that the deal includes her future works and “partial catalog”.

Lang has collaborated with superstars from Roy Orbison to Bonnie Raitt, Elton John, Loretta Lynn, and Tony Bennett.

Reservoir’s latest deal arrives just two weeks after it struck new publishing admin deals with Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records.

Lang has eight Juno Awards to her name, including Songwriter of the Year (1993), four Grammy awards, including Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (2004) for A Wonderful World with Tony Bennett, a BRIT Award, an AMA, a VMA, and four awards from GLAAD, among others.

In 1996, she was awarded Canada’s highest civilian honor, the Order of Canada, and in 2013 she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

In addition to these recognitions, lang was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Hall of Fame this September.

In the early 1980s, lang began releasing music as the singer for country-swing band The Reclines.

She went on to release three albums with the group, seven solo studio albums, several collaboration albums (including the previously mentioned A Wonderful World with Tony Bennett), as well as contributions to movie soundtracks such as the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and the 2006 Academy Award-winning animated film Happy Feet.

In 2017, lang performed a world tour to commemorate 25 years of her multi-Platinum-selling Ingénue, which features her singles Constant Craving and Miss Chatelaine. In 2021, she released makeover, a collection of dance remixes.

“It is an absolute thrill to partner with Reservoir! Golnar is a force of nature and understands me as an artist.” k.d. lang

On signing with Reservoir, lang said: “It is an absolute thrill to partner with Reservoir! Golnar is a force of nature and understands me as an artist. I am deeply inspired and have utmost confidence in this creative partnership.”

“It never gets old when a legendary artist like k.d. lang decides to call Reservoir her home.” Golnar Khosrowshahi, Reservoir

Golnar Khosrowshahi, Reservoir Founder and Chief Executive Officer, added: “It never gets old when a legendary artist like k.d. lang decides to call Reservoir her home.

“Her incomparable voice and music are a gift to the world. We look forward to helping her share those gifts with new audiences and supporting her as she steps into the next chapter of her career.”

She added: “As a Canadian, I am particularly proud to be working with k.d. and her manager, Steve Jensen, and I’d also like to thank Bruce Roberts, our very first Reservoir songwriter, who introduced us to k.d.”

Reservoir’s deal with k.d. lang marks the latest in a string of recent deals for the music rights company. In August, Reservoir acquired the publishing rights to the catalog of the late songwriter and guitarist Billy Strange.

Other acquisitions over the past year include the producer rights and publishing catalog of 2Pac producer Big D Evans, the works of Latin music hitmaker Rudy Perez, and the catalog of Grammy-nominated hip-hop producer Mannie Fresh.

Other notable acquisitions include the catalogs of rock artist Greg Kihn, members of the R&B group The Spinners, saxophonist Sonny Rollins, and songwriter Louis Prima.

Reservoir’s continued investment in music catalogs has contributed to its strong financial performance. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company reported an 8% year-over-year increase in revenue to $34.3 million. Publishing revenue, which accounted for $24 million of the total, saw a 15% year-over-year rise, driven by catalog acquisitions and increased streaming revenue.

In an investor factsheet released earlier this calendar year, Reservoir said it had spent nearly $1 billion on catalog acquisitions and signings since it launched in 2007.

Music Business Worldwide