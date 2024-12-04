Primary Wave strikes music rights deal with Grammy-winning violinist Itzhak Perlman

Primary Wave Music has struck a music rights deal with Grammy-winning violinist Itzhak Perlman, who the company describes as the “reigning virtuoso of the violin”.

According to Primary Wave, terms of the deal will see the company partner with Perlman on his recording interests for all recordings performed by him, including his artist royalties, as well as name and likeness rights.

The deal includes recordings that encompass his career of 55-plus years, including Vivaldi: Four Seasons—Spring, Vivaldi: Four Seasons—Winter, and Vivaldi: Four Seasons—Summer.

Perlman performed the violin solos across the soundtrack in collaboration with film composer John Williams who would go on to win an Academy Award for Best Original Score.

Additional recordings included are Perlman’s Black Orpheus: Manha De Carnaval, 24 Caprices, Op. 1, Concerto For Violin and Orchestra I, Violin Concerto, Op. 35 and others.

Primary Wave says that the partnership will provide Perlman with access to the company’s marketing team and publishing infrastructure, working closely on new marketing, branding, digital, and synch opportunities, as well as film & television projects.

Commenting on the partnership, Perlman said: “I am excited to work with Primary Wave to see what plans they develop to take care of my recordings and to see what new opportunities they bring to the table.

“We have been in discussions about this relationship for some time, and I am looking forward to working with them.”

Lexi Todd, Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs at Primary Wave, said: “Itzhak Perlman is hands-down the greatest violinist of our time.

Added Todd: “It is a true honor to have had the pleasure to work with Mr. Perlman and his team on this partnership, and we are all looking forward to working together on new opportunities to spread his undeniable musicianship and his incredible story.”

Born in 1945, Perlman gained national attention after an appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1958. Perlman studied at Juilliard and in 1964 won the prestigious Leventritt Competition.

Perlman was granted a Presidential Medal of Freedom – the Nation’s highest civilian honor – by President Obama in 2015, a National Medal of Arts by President Clinton in 2000, and a Medal of Liberty by President Reagan in 1986.

Perlman has been recognized by the Recording Academy with 47 Grammy nominations, winning 16 times.

He has also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, has amassed 4 Emmy Awards, a Genesis Prize and, in 2023, was recognized by the Kennedy Center.

In the 2024/25 season, Perlman celebrates the 30th anniversary of his iconic PBS special In the Fiddler’s House program with performances across the country alongside today’s klezmer stars.

He is joined by Emanuel Ax, Jean-Yves Thibaudet and the Juilliard String Quartet in Itzhak Perlman and Friends appearing in select venues.

He continues touring An Evening with Itzhak Perlman and plays recitals across North America with pianist Rohan De Silva in their 25th anniversary season.

Elsewhere at Primary Wave Music, the company announced in October that it had struck a deal with the estate of the legendary country and folk singer-songwriter, Jerry Jeff Walker.

Other recent deals from Primary Wave include a “multi-million-dollar” partnership with the estate of Ric Ocasek, the frontman of 80s new wave band The Cars, perhaps best known for their 1984 hit Drive.

In just the past year, Primary Wave acquired the catalog of Nuno Bettencourt of 90s rock band Extreme; inked a publishing partnership with alt-rock band The Spin Doctors; and signed a music rights deal with Neil Finn of Crowded House.

The company also struck a deal for the recorded, publishing, brand and name and likeness rights of The Village People of YMCA fame; a catalog deal with the estate of songwriter and musician P.F. Sloan; and a stake in the catalog of singer/songwriter Neil Sedaka.

Primary Wave's acquisition spree has been powered by a $2-billion partnership with Brookfield Asset Management in 2022, which saw the firm take a minority stake in the New York-headquartered music publisher founded and led by Larry Mestel.