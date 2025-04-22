Primary Wave gears up for opening of Bob Marley Hope Road immersive experience in Las Vegas

Primary Wave Music is co-producing an immersive Bob Marley experience at Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, marking an expansion for the music rights company.

The project, called Bob Marley Hope Road, is a collaboration between Primary Wave and production company FiveCurrents, with preview shows scheduled to begin on June 25, and tickets officially on sale as of today (April 22).

The production offers a dual format that operates as an interactive attraction by day and transforms into a live performance venue at night.

The daytime offering — priced from $49 for timed entrance and available six days a week excluding Wednesdays — provides a self-guided journey through interactive exhibits including recreations of Jamaica’s Trench Town and immersive digital installations showcasing Marley’s performances. Anytime access is available at $54.

The evening show, meanwhile, transforms the space into a 75-minute theatrical experience featuring live performers and multimedia elements, with tickets starting at $69. Performances will run from Tuesday through Saturday.

“Bob Marley’s music is more than just sound — it’s a movement, a message and a source of unity that has transcended generations,” said Larry Mestel, founder and CEO of Primary Wave Music.

“Marley’s legacy continues to shape music, culture and social change, and through this one-of-a-kind production, we honor the power of his voice and the impact he continues to have on the world.”

Primary Wave acquired a stake in the publishing catalog of Bob Marley in 2018 as part of a $50 million deal with Island Records founder Chris Blackwell.

The production is developed in partnership with FiveCurrents, a production company founded in 2005.

It has produced over $1.7 billion worth of productions globally including 16 Olympic Games ceremonies, live resident shows, immersive experiences, global summits, theme park parades and shows, national day celebrations, sports fan festivals, and a number of other global spectaculars.

The production features involvement from the Marley family, with Cedella Marley and Ziggy Marley serving as executive producers alongside Primary Wave’s Mestel and FiveCurrents’ Scott Givens.

Cedella Marley said: “Bob Marley Hope Road is a profound celebration of my father’s legacy. We invite everyone to dive deep into this immersive experience and feel the resonating power of his music and message, connecting hearts and souls through this extraordinary journey.”

Travis Lunn, Mandalay Bay’s president & COO, views the production as part of a strategy to diversify the venue’s entertainment offerings. The resort, operated by MGM Resorts International, has been developing spaces to accommodate different entertainment offerings.

“Mandalay Bay is leading the way with a new wave of immersive entertainment, and we’re excited to introduce Bob Marley Hope Road as our latest experience,” said Travis Lunn. “In collaboration with FiveCurrents and Primary Wave Music, this is a great opportunity to celebrate Bob Marley’s legacy and provide our guests with an innovative production they will enjoy.”

For Primary Wave, co-producing the Bob Marley experience marks its transition beyond traditional catalog management. Since founding in 2006, the company has built a portfolio of iconic music catalogs including works from Bob Marley, Prince, Stevie Nicks, Whitney Houston, Olivia Newton-John, Axl Rose, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, The Cranberries, Sarah McLachlan, Air Supply, Gin Blossoms, and more.

The New York-headquartered acquisitive music company recently surpassed $4.5 billion in asset value.

Recent deals struck by Primary Wave include a publishing administration deal with Grammy-winning songwriter and performer Jimmy Webb, a music rights deal with Grammy-winning violinist Itzhak Perlman, and a partnership with the estate of the legendary country and folk singer-songwriter, Jerry Jeff Walker.

Primary Wave, backed by Brookfield Asset Management, has also secured acquisitions recently including a multi-million dollar partnership with the estate of Ric Ocasek (The Cars), as well as deals with Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), The Spin Doctors, Neil Finn (Crowded House), The Village People, the estate of P.F. Sloan, and Neil Sedaka.

