Primary Wave strikes music rights deal with estate of country and folk singer-songwriter, Jerry Jeff Walker

Primary Wave Music has revealed its latest acquisition. The company announced on Friday (October 25) that it has struck a deal with the estate of the legendary country and folk singer-songwriter, Jerry Jeff Walker.

According to a press release, terms of the deal will see the publishing company partner with the estate on Walker’s music publishing catalog, as well as his recording copyrights and artist royalties.

Included in the deal are some of Jerry Jeff’s biggest hits across his 50+ decades in music, such as Mr. Bojangles, Sangria Wine, Railroad Lady, Trashy Women, and more.

The deal also includes an agreement for Jerry Jeff Walker’s recorded masters, in partnership with his label Tried & True Music, to be released and distributed through the legendary Sun Records.

For future releases, Sun Records will provide overall catalog marketing strategy including streaming, social media marketing and physical releases.

Primary Wave added that this new relationship will also provide the estate access to the company’s marketing team and publishing infrastructure, working closely on new marketing, branding, digital, and synch opportunities, as well as film & television projects.

Probably his most well-known song, Mr. Bojangles was released in 1968 and went on to become an “American pop standard”, noted Primary Wave.

Speaking to American Songwriter in the late 80s Walker said the song “broke all the rules.”

It received a Grammy nomination for “Best Country Vocal Performance (Male)” and would go on to be covered by a number of notable artists, including Bob Dylan, Harry Belafonte, Nina Simone, and Sammy Davis, Jr.

Nitty Gritty Band also covered the track and released their version in 1970. It landed on the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1971.

Primary Wave noted that Walker “was sometimes referred to as the ‘Jimmy Buffett of Texas’. He wrote with Buffett on occasion including Railroad Lady.

Buffett was also an influence on Jerry Jeff’s classic Sangria Wine.

Of the partnership, Susan Walker, Jerry Jeff’s wife and longtime manager, said: “When JJ passed, Jimmy Buffett was first at my door asking what he could do. ‘Help me find the perfect home for JJ’s catalogue and label,’ I asked.

“And he did. May both their words and songs be remembered and cherished forever. Bubbles up!”

“Primary Wave is honored to partner with the Walker family and will ensure that Jerry Jeff is remembered for the impact his music has made on so many people.” Samantha Rhulen, Primary Wave

Samantha Rhulen, SVP of Business and Legal Affairs added: “A friend of mine had one final wish before he passed away – a big party with his favorite artist, Jerry Jeff Walker, performing live. He got his wish.

“I will always remember that night and what Jerry Jeff’s music did for him and all of our friends. Primary Wave is honored to partner with the Walker family and will ensure that Jerry Jeff is remembered for the impact his music has made on so many people.”

Other recent deals from Primary Wave include a “multi-million-dollar” partnership with the estate of Ric Ocasek, the frontman of 80s new wave band The Cars, perhaps best known for their 1984 hit Drive.

In just the past year, Primary Wave acquired the catalog of Nuno Bettencourt of 90s rock band Extreme; inked a publishing partnership with alt-rock band The Spin Doctors; and signed a music rights deal with Neil Finn of Crowded House.

The company also struck a deal for the recorded, publishing, brand and name and likeness rights of The Village People of YMCA fame; a catalog deal with the estate of songwriter and musician P.F. Sloan; and a stake in the catalog of singer/songwriter Neil Sedaka.

Primary Wave’s acquisition spree has been powered by a $2-billion partnership with Brookfield Asset Management in 2022, which saw the firm take a minority stake in the New York-headquartered music publisher founded and led by Larry Mestel.Music Business Worldwide