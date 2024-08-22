Primary Wave acquires publishing and other rights to entire catalog of ‘Feels So Good’ composer Chuck Mangione

Acquisitive music company Primary Wave has acquired the publishing rights to the entire catalog of Chuck Mangione, the legendary jazz artist, flugelhorn player and composer behind the hit track Feels So Good.

The deal also includes Mangione’s writer’s share, artist royalties and neighboring rights, Primary Wave said in a statement on Thursday (August 22).

The deal’s price tag was not disclosed, but it includes Mangione being given access to Primary Wave’s marketing team and publishing infrastructure, and it’s expected he will work with the company on new marketing, branding and sync opportunities, as well as film and TV rights.

Primary Wave’s Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs, Lexi Todd, said the company “could not be happier” to welcome Mangione into the fold.

“To this day, Chuck’s music feels like a breath of fresh air, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to breathe new life into these timeless tunes,” she said.

“Chuck’s awards and accolades speak for themselves – he is a true master of his craft, and an incredible addition to our roster of legends.”

Since 1960, Mangione has released more than 30 albums, and is known for such tracks as Feels So Good, Bellavia, Land of Make Believe, Give It All You Got, But Slowly, Children of Sanchez, Once Upon A Love Time, and Chase The Clouds Away.

Mangione has been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, winning twice: In 1976 for Best Instrumental Composition for Bellavia, and in 1979 for Best Pop Instrumental Performance for Children of Sanchez. That same year, Feels So Good was nominated for Record of the Year. That track reached the top 5 on the US charts and propelled the album of the same name to number 2 on the Billboard 200.

A five-decade veteran of the music scene, Mangione first attracted attention as a trumpet-playing member of the band The Jazz Brothers, in which he played with his brother, Gap. The band released three albums in the early 1960s. At the same time, Mangione attended the Eastman School of Music in his hometown of Rochester, New York.

He played with a number of other bands before eventually landing a contract with Mercury Records, which resulted in albums such as Alive! (1972) and Land of Make Believe (1973). He then signed with A&M Records, which led to the release of some of his most popular work, including Chase The Clouds Away and Bellavia.

Mangione continued working through the 1980s and 1990s, and only retired from music in 2015. But some relatively younger music fans may know him from King of the Hill, where he played himself in animated form, and composed the score for one of his appearances on the popular animated show.

Proving he’s not above some word play, Mangione said: “I am really thrilled to join the roster of iconic artists who are represented by Primary Wave. It makes me feel so good to join the company of such great artists and musicians.”

For Primary Wave, this is the latest in a long series of music rights acquisitions over the past year, which included the catalog of Nuno Bettencourt of 90s rock band Extreme; a publishing partnership with alt-rock band The Spin Doctors; and a music rights deal with Neil Finn of Crowded House.

The company also struck a deal for the recorded, publishing, brand and name and likeness rights of The Village People of YMCA fame; a catalog deal with the estate of songwriter and musician P.F. Sloan; and a stake in the catalog of singer/songwriter Neil Sedaka.