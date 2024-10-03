Petri Mannonen appointed CEO of Universal Music Finland

Entertainment industry veteran Petri Mannonen has been appointed CEO of Universal Music Finland.

Mannonen, who has held various positions at Universal since 2010, started the role on Wednesday (October 2). Citing IFPI stats, Universal notes that it has a 35.7% share of the market in Finland.

Petri Mannonen has 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry.

He started at Universal Music in 2010 as a Commercial Director and soon took charge of the company’s Baltic operations and developing the local music market.

Before entering the music industry, Mannonen was, among other things, the CEO of the pay television company Viasat Finland (now Viaplay).

Universal notes that domestic music consumption has grown significantly in Finland in recent years and that during the past year, 90% of Spotify‘s domestic Top 50 chart in Finland has been dominated by artists from Finland.

Universal says that its own domestic success in Finland has been fueled by the likes of KUUMAA, Mirella and Robin Packale over the past year.

“The domestic music market is currently in a really interesting situation,” said Petri Mannonen.

“Nowadays, it is easier than ever to [release] music, and as the supply increases, the role of large record companies is also emphasized.”

“Our mission is to focus on building long-lasting artist careers while taking care of the artists.” Petri Mannonen

Added Mannonen: “Our mission is to focus on building long-lasting artist careers while taking care of the artists. We want to offer our current and future artists a creative and professional place to grow and develop, while ensuring that their music ends up being heard by the right kind of audience.

“I strongly believe in the wider social significance of music and culture as a generator of people’s mental well-being and pleasure. That requires the right kind of resources, presence, energy and, above all, well-being artists. We will invest in these.”

Courtesy of Universal Music Group “We are pleased to appoint Petri Mannonen as CEO of Universal Music in Finland and the Baltics.” Joakim Johansson, Universal Music Group

Joakim Johansson, Director of Universal Music Group’s Nordic countries, added: “We are pleased to appoint Petri Mannonen as CEO of Universal Music in Finland and the Baltics.

“He has been in a key role in our operations in this area for a long time, and with him we will ensure a strong experience in innovation ability and management.

“His appointment also strengthens Universal’s commitment to developing its own expertise within the organization. I believe that Petri, together with our competent team, will take us in his area of ​​responsibility towards the next stage of growth. I hope that the entire music industry joins in congratulating him on his well-deserved promotion.”

Music Business Worldwide