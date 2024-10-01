Alicia Arauzo and Luis Fernández appointed Co-Managing Directors of Universal Music Spain

Alicia Arauzo and Luis Fernández have been appointed Co-Managing Directors of Universal Music Spain.

Both Arauzo and Fernández will be based in Madrid, reporting directly to Jesús López, Chairman/CEO of Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula.

In addition, Ana Hernández, Managing Director of Universal Music Portugal, will now report directly to Jesús López.

Alicia Arauzo began her professional career at Spanish record label Hispavox in 1982 and moved on to different positions at EMI, BMG, and MCA Spain.

In 1996 she joined Universal Music Spain, where she was progressively promoted from Manager of International Marketing to Marketing Director, before being promoted to her most recent role as General Manager in 2020.

Luis Fernández joined Universal Music Spain in 2023 as Head of A&R.

According to UMG, “with a strong entrepreneurial background” and vast experience in A&R and artist management prior to joining UMG, he was CEO & Founder of Sonido Muchacho, the independent record and music publishing company he launched in 2014.

Jesús López said: “Alicia possesses extensive experience, knowledge, immense work capacity and an unquestionable love for Universal Music, among many other qualities, while Luis brings innovation, entrepreneurship, and a deep artistic knowledge.”

Added López: “Together, they are the perfect team to lead the continued development of our artists and take Universal Music Spain to the next level of success, that the music market demands of us.

“I wish them both huge success in this new stage of their careers, and I am certain that the entire team will join me in these wishes.”

Alicia Arauzo added: “It is an honor for me to take on this new role, alongside such a great team of professionals.

“Luis and I have many challenges ahead of us and I am sure that as a team we will work tirelessly to achieve new milestones for Universal Music Spain, especially in ​​artistic development, which is the DNA of UMG globally.

“I would like to thank Jesús López for his trust, leadership, and constant encouragement to pursue new goals.”

Luis Fernández said: “It is a real honor and a great opportunity to assume this new position at UMS, where I have grown professionally, and where I have felt so supported since my arrival.

“It is a wonderful challenge to take on this responsibility alongside people I have known since I started in the industry, as we all grow towards a promising future.

“I would like to thank Jesús, Narcís, and, above all, Alicia, for the trust they have placed in me, as well as the entire A&R team, with whom I have shared the last year of learning and professional growth.”Music Business Worldwide