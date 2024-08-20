Over half of TikTok’s biggest global tracks of the summer are independently distributed

The onward march of the ‘middle class’ of indie artists has been one of the music industry’s biggest talking points this year.

This trend was highlighted in recent months by Luminate stats showing that indies are nibbling into the majors’ streaming market share.

We also told you about K-Pop giant HYBE’s plans to launch an artist services business in the United States, citing “growing demand for change in the traditional business structure in the US market due to its fragmentation”.

Now we’ve discovered that more than half (60%) of the Top 10 songs globally on social media giant TikTok this summer were independently distributed.

On Monday (August 19), TikTok revealed its Top 10 Songs of the Summer for the US and globally. According to the platform, the songs are ranked “by total creations over Summer 2024.”

Below, you will find the Top 10 songs globally (as ranked by creations) on TikTok this summer, and the companies those tracks were released by. You can see the full Top 10 US Songs of the Summer list here.

1. Gata Only, by FloyyMenor and Cris Mj

Topping TikTok’s Global Top 10 list with 15 million creations was viral reggaeton hit Gata Only by Chilean artists FloyyMenor and Cris MJ.

The track was released through independent distribution company UnitedMasters in February and debuted at No.98 on the US Hot 100 the following month, before peaking at No.27 on the chart around five weeks later.

TikTok also points out that Gata Only marked the first time a Chilean artist had entered the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart since 1999.

Commenting on scoring the top song globally on TikTok this summer, FloyyMenor said: “I’m very happy with everything that has been achieved with GATA ONLY.

“I knew from the beginning that this song was a global hit and its success fills me with pride. I’m grateful to the TikTok community for their role in helping the song reach a global audience.”

The reggaeton track isn’t just a viral smash on TikTok, either. It’s also a big hit on Spotify. It’s currently sitting at No.10 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global chart. According to Chartmetric data analyzed by MBW, Gata Only had been streamed 1.03 billion times on Spotify as of Monday, August 19 (see below).

2. Nasty, by TinashE

Tinashe’s Nasty, released via Ricky Reed’s Atlantic JV, Nice Life Recording Company, came in at second place on both the US and global Top 10 lists.

The track was also named TikTok’s No.1 Song of the Summer in the UK.

TikTok said that the song was responsible for over 10 million video creations on the platform this summer.

Tinashe said: “Thank you to all my amazing fans who made Nasty the No.1 Song of the Summer in the UK and No.2 globally!

“It’s been so fun and incredible to watch all the videos you have been making on TikTok. I love them all! I’m super grateful for your continued support and hope you all enjoy making more content to the rest of my album Quantum Baby.”

3. MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) by Tommy Richman

Tommy Richman’s viral hit MILLION DOLLAR BABY, released via PULSE Records/ ISO Supremacy, came in at No.3 on TikTok’s Global Songs of the Summer chart.

The track was also TikTok’s No.1 Song of the Summer in the US this year.

After teasing the song on TikTok in April, the track went viral and debuted at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its official release on April 26.

It also hit No.1 on the Billboard Global 200, having already reached No.1 on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart, Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop, and the Billboard R&B chart. It also hit No.1 on Spotify’s global chart in April.

“I’m very blessed about what has transpired this year,” said Tommy Richman this week.

“I made this song with all of my friends and I’m just so excited that our flowers were given from this creation. It took on a life of its own that I could have never imagined. I’m thankful for everyone that’s listening.”

4. BIRDS OF A FEATHER, Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish’s hit Birds of A Feather, from her recent most album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, came in at No.4 on TikTok’s Global Songs of the Summer chart.

Hit Me Hard and Soft was released in May via Darkroom/Interscope Records (Universal).

Birds of A Feather has been streamed over 792.8 million times on Spotify alone.

5. Alibi (with Pabllo Vittar & Yseult) by Sevdaliza

At No.5 on TikTok's Global Songs of the Summer list is Dutch-Iranian singer-songwriter and record producer Sevdaliza's track Alibi (with Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar and French singer Yseult). The track was released via Sevdaliza's own label Twisted Elegance.

6. Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter’s summer hit Please Please Please, TikTok’s sixth biggest song globally this summer based on total creations, was released June 6 via Universal Music Group-owned Island Records.

7. ESTE by El Alfa and Nfasisx

ESTE by Dominican rappers El Alfa and Nfasis came in at No.7 on TikTok’s Global Songs of the Summer list.

The track was released on July 4 via El Alfa’s own El Jefe Records.

In October last year, El Alfa, known as “The King” of the Dembow genre, signed what was described in a press release at the time as a “multi-million-dollar, eight-figure deal” with Florida-headquartered financial services firm Sound Royalties. Complex reported that the deal was worth $70 million.

8. Tell Ur Girlfriend, by Lay Bankz

TikTok notes that rising star Lay Bankz blew up on TikTok this year with her hip-hop dance track Tell Ur Girlfriend.

The track was released in February via Mike Caren’s Artist Partner Group.

Los Angeles-based APG became a fully independent enterprise in November 2020. It was previously in a joint-venture partnership with Warner Music Group and Atlantic Records.

9. Si No Quieres No by Luis R Conriquez, Neton Vega

In ninth place globally was Si No Quieres No by regional Mexican artists Luis R Conriquez and Neton Vega. The track was released via independent label Kartel Music on March 10.

Kartel Music recently struck an expanded partnership with Downtown Artist & Label Services.

Downtown noted at the time that its collaboration with Kartel Music resulted in Luis R. Conriquez‘s album, Corridos Bélicos, Vol. IV, securing the top spot on Spotify‘s Top Albums Debut chart and becoming the highest-charting new release on the Billboard 200 of the week.

10. Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido by KAROL G

Rounding out the Top 10 of TikTok’s top global Songs of the Summer was Latin music superstar Karol G, with her track, Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido (Interscope Records).

Karol G partnered with Interscope for her future recordings in June 2023. The artist first signed with Universal Music Latin Entertainment in 2016.

Commenting on TikTok’s US and Global Songs of the Summer 2024 lists, Ole Obermann, the company’s Global Head of Music Business Development, said: “Once again, TikTok’s Songs of the Summer list beautifully demonstrates how the magic of TikTok helps our global community to discover and promotes a diverse range of incredibly talented artists and their music.”

Added Obermann: “Latin music is one of the most popular genres on TikTok so it’s no surprise to see Gata Only top our global list, alongside some other amazing emerging artists like Sevdaliza and Tommy Richman, as well as superstars such as Billie Eilish.

“The Songs of the Summer list is proof that both new and emerging artists of every genre, from anywhere in the world, can connect with over a billion music fans TikTok every day, build their careers and impact music culture.”

