Niamh Byrne and Jill Hollywood named as Chair and Vice-Chair of the UK’s MMF

The UK-based Music Managers Forum (MMF) has appointed Eleven Management co-founder Niamh Byrne and Echo Beach Management founder and MD Jill Hollywood as its new Chair and Vice Chair, respectively.

They succeed Paul Craig and Kwame Kwaten who stood down last month having completed two three-year terms.

Following last week’s AGM, Paul Craig and Kwame Kwaten will join the MMF Custodians Council, along with Adam Tudhope (Everybody’s) and Rob Swerdlow (Starwood Management).

In 2011, Byrne co-founded Eleven Management with Régine Moylett, achieving successes with Damon Albarn, Gorillaz, blur, The Clash and Graham Coxon and has subsequently invited new artists – and managers – to join the team adding The WAEVE, Riz Ahmed, Bashy, Bastille, Naomi Scott and Meyy to their creative core.

Prior to Eleven Management, Byrne’s career saw her spend 15 years working with artists including blur, Elastica, Jesus & Mary Chain and Turin Brakes, before moving on to start her own consultancy company The Engine Room.

Byrne also spent over four years at Universal Music UK as Creative Content Strategist, where her achievements included the Music Matters campaign as well as the re-branding of the BRIT Awards in 2010, including a “modernisation” of the trophy design by artists including Dame Vivienne Westwood, Tracey Emin and Sir Peter Blake.

An MMF board member since 2022, Byrne and her colleagues at Eleven were recognised as Entrepreneurs at the 2017 Artist & Manager Awards, and last year oversaw the release two number one albums from Gorillaz (Cracker Island) and blur (The Ballad of Darren), as well as two sold-out blur shows at Wembley Stadium.

Hollywood was also recognized at the 2017 Awards and is described by the MMF as “one of the UK’s leading producer / writer managers” and someone who has advocated “passionately” for their interests – both within the MMF community and the wider industry.

After more than a decade at Big Life Management, where her clients included producers like Youth (Pink Floyd, The Verve, Embrace) and Jacknife Lee (U2, Snow Patrol, R.E.M.), Jill founded Echo Beach Management in 2016.

Her current roster includes both clients she has represented for nearly two decades and a list of emerging production talent: Ash Howes, Ash Workman, Ben Jackson-Cook, Cameron Blackwood, Charlie Russell, Chris Zane, Dave Bascombe, Davide Rossi, Jacknife Lee, Johan Hugo, Lorna Blackwood, Louis Lion, and Roy Kerr & Tim Bran (aka My Riot).

Echo Beach’s clients collaborate with the biggest names in pop (including Ariance Grande, Coldplay, Taylor Swift, U2, The Weeknd) but are simultaneously fiercely progressive and search out musicians with art at the focus of their endeavours (Self Esteem, Moonchild Sanelly, Christine & The Queens, Modest Mouse, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes).

In addition, with Clare Wright (Blackstar Management) stepping down a year early due to her role at WarChild (but still actively remaining an MMF member), Theory Management’s Hide Whone will be joining the board.

With more than 20 years experience as a manager, booker, music supervisor and video producer, Whone has run his independent management company and record label for six years, and currently represents Biig Piig, KAWALA and Bad Sounds.

He is also an active member of ESEA (East and South East Asia) Music, the non-profit community group led by and for UK-based East & Southeast Asian music industry professionals and artists.

“There are many challenges ahead, but I firmly believe the MMF will become ever more important in forging a more equitable industry.” Niamh Byrne

Niamh Byrne said: “It’s an honour to accept the position of Chair at the Music Managers Forum. From my seat at the board, it’s been impressive to watch Annabella and her team respond to the changing culture in our business and I am delighted to support them in continuing to build an inclusive organisation that supports managers of all different backgrounds.

“There are many challenges ahead, but I firmly believe the MMF will become ever more important in forging a more equitable industry. As the role of the manager continues to expand, the MMF is perfectly placed to help our membership embrace innovation and develop their entrepreneurial skills. I’m excited to be part of the team.”

“It’s an incredible honour to be asked to stand as Vice Chair. Over the last four years as board director I have been proud to be a part of what the MMF stands for.” Jill Hollywood

Jill Hollywood added: “It’s an incredible honour to be asked to stand as Vice Chair. Over the last four years as board director I have been proud to be a part of what the MMF stands for.

“The organisation’s role as advocates for all music makers, both in policy and in practice, the strides to make the body as inclusive as possible, and focus on education and investigation, makes the MMF an extremely valuable force for good in the changing landscape we find ourselves in. I look forward to further championing the rights of producers and songwriters, alongside performing artists.”

“This is a really exciting announcement for the MMF. Niamh and Jill are two of the UK’s most respected music managers.” Annabella Coldrick, Music Managers Forum

Annabella Coldrick, Chief Executive, Music Managers Forum, said: “This is a really exciting announcement for the MMF. Niamh and Jill are two of the UK’s most respected music managers.

“In addition to building enormously successful businesses, both have contributed greatly to the MMF Board over recent years. As our new Chair and Vice Chair, I’m really looking forward to working more closely with them as a source of support, expertise and inspiration building on the legacy of Paul and Kwame.

“Hide is also doing great things at Theory Management representing artists like Biig Piig, KAWALA and Bad Sounds, and he will undoubtedly bring fresh perspectives to the MMF board. His range of industry experience will be especially valuable, as the MMF rises to the challenge of representing a wide and growing membership to ensure we can support their aspirations and endeavours.”

