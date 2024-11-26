Natasha Baldwin promoted to President, Global Classics, Jazz & Screen at Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group’s Global Classics & Jazz (GCJ) division has promoted Natasha Baldwin to the newly-created leadership role of President, Global Classics, Jazz & Screen, effective immediately.

UMG said that this title reflects her “unique” dual position: she will continue her work within Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), where she is currently Executive Vice President of Classics & Screen, leading UMPG’s global classical and screen composer businesses.

She will also take on an expanded remit for GCJ’s classical and jazz record labels, including Decca, Deutsche Grammophon, Blue Note, Verve, Hyperion and ECM.

Baldwin will oversee the international strategy for GCJ’s exceptional roster of artists, which includes Andrea Bocelli, Max Richter, Jon Batiste, Samara Joy, Ludovico Einaudi, Lang Lang, Lise Davidsen and many more.

Based in London, Baldwin will report jointly to Jody Gerson, UMPG Chairman and CEO, Marc Cimino, UMPG Chief Operating Officer, and Dickon Stainer, in his role as Chairman of Global Classics & Jazz, following his elevation to Chairman and CEO of Universal Music UK.

UMG said that this strategic appointment “will provide an unprecedented degree of creative synergies between recorded music and publishing”.

Since joining UMG in 2016 to launch Decca Publishing, Natasha Baldwin has led the company to “huge success” according to Universal, by signing and representing composers from Max Richter and Clint Mansell to Isobel Waller-Bridge and Will Gregory.

Baldwin took over at the helm of UMPG Classics and Screen in 2021 and has been responsible for overseeing a broad roster of screen composers, including Nicholas Britell, Jerskin Fendrix, Emile Mosseri, Amelia Warner and Andrew Lloyd Webber, alongside catalogs such as Ricordi, Durand/Salabert-Eschig and EMB which includes composers from Puccini and Poulenc to David Lang and Kevin Puts.

“Tash is uniquely experienced to lead these genres of music into a new era.” Dickon Stainer

Dickon Stainer said: “Tash is uniquely experienced to lead these genres of music into a new era. Her cross-disciplinary skills in publishing and recording will offer a new and dynamic perspective to our artists and our many global partners.”

“Jody and I are delighted for Tash that she will have this expanded key role in the company.” Marc Cimino

Marc Cimino added: “Jody and I are delighted for Tash that she will have this expanded key role in the company. With her extraordinary skillset and relationships, we have no doubt that our business will excel with her leading the charge in this space.

“We look forward to working closely with Dickon to provide her with all our support.”

“It is a great thrill and privilege to be asked to take on this new role.” Natasha Baldwin

Natasha Baldwin added: “It is a great thrill and privilege to be asked to take on this new role, working with the extraordinary Global Classics & Jazz artists whilst continuing to lead our market leading Classics & Screen Group at UMPG.

“Bringing publishing and records closer together serves only to create the best environment for artists and composers to develop and flourish and truly gives us the ability to amplify their voices in every arena.”Music Business Worldwide