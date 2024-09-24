Dickon Stainer named Chairman and CEO of Universal Music UK

Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge announced today that Dickon Stainer has been appointed Chairman & CEO of Universal Music UK. Stainer succeeds David Joseph, whose departure was confirmed yesterday (September 23).

In his new role, Stainer is responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of Universal Music UK.

Divisions including Island EMI Label Group, Polydor Label Group, Decca Records, the recently formed Audience and Media Division, as well as Abbey Road Studios, will report to him.

For the last 10 years, Stainer served as President & CEO of Universal Music Group’s (UMG) Global Classics and Jazz division splitting his time between London and New York.

Upon assuming this new role leading the UK company, he will also continue in the capacity of Chairman of Global Classics & Jazz. Announcements regarding new leadership roles and internal promotions in these businesses will be made shortly, says UMG.

“Dickon has embraced an expansive musical worldview throughout his career, taking artists from a wide variety of genres and bringing them to audiences globally,” said Grainge. “He not only has deep experience in leveraging our worldwide organization on behalf of our artists, but a track record that includes global commercial and creative artist successes and countless awards in many countries.

“I would also like to thank David Joseph for his many contributions. He leaves with our gratitude.”

Stainer said, “It is an honour to be asked by Sir Lucian Grainge to lead Universal Music UK. The depth of talent that we have at the company, coupled with our remarkable roster of artists, gives me tremendous confidence in what we can achieve together.

“Having worked in both the international and domestic divisions of UMG, I know how central the UK is to the global music industry – a vital repertoire source that provides the world with great artists and great music. I can’t wait to get started.”

Stainer has enjoyed success on the global stage, evidenced most recently by the Grammy wins for Jon Batiste for Album of the Year in 2022, and Samara Joy for Best New Artist in 2023.Music Business Worldwide