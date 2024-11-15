Nas’s Mass Appeal expands into Pakistan, partners with two of the country’s biggest artists, Talha Anjum and Umair

Mass Appeal Records is expanding.

The global hip hop label co-founded by Grammy Award-winning artist Nas, has launched in Pakistan.

In a move the company says aims to highlight the country’s “dynamic and evolving” hip hop scene, Mass Appeal has partnered with prominent Pakistan-based artists Talha Anjum and Umair, as well as emerging stars JANI, Maanu, and Blal Bloch.

Spotify recently highlighted the growth of Pakistan-based artists on its platform, which launched in the market in 2021.

The label’s expansion into Pakistan follows its launch in 2019 in India, where artists like DIVINE, AP Dhillon, and Karan Aujla have all achieved significant success.

Mass Appeal said on Friday that its latest geographic expansion “strengthens the label’s mission to amplify South Asian voices and cement its presence as the global home for hip hop”.

Karachi-born Talha Anjum, described by Mass Appeal as a “trailblazing” rapper, songwriter, and lyricist is the co-founder of music duo Young Stunners, alongside Talhah Yunus and producer Jokhay.

Talha is credited with introducing Urdu rap to mainstream Pakistani music.

Also born in Karachi, Umair [Muhammad Umair Tahir] started making beats at the age of 13 and was influenced by musicians such as Mike Dean, WondaGurl, Metro Boomin, and Travis Scott, who Mass Appeal says “played a huge part in shaping his sound.”

The producer, who started making house music in 2016, released his debut hip-hop single, Asli Hai, with Young Stunners in 2019. Mass Appeal notes that the track “made waves in the subcontinent and peaked at No.1 on YouTube Charts”.

Muhammad Ali Khan, meanwhile, aka JANI, blends Urdu and English lyrics with Hip Hop beats and is known for his songs Anjaan and Yaad Mein, and is currently topping charts in Pakistan.

Maanu, born in Lahore, is described by Mass Appeal as a “mesmerizing” artist and one of the youngest musicians in the new wave of Pakistani music. He has “captivated the Pakistani music scene with his unique blend of pop, love songs, rap, and hip hop,” according to the label.

Mass Appeal has also signed rising singer-songwriter, rapper, producer and multi-instumentalist Blal Bloch, one half of the duo Towers.

Mass Appeal says he “has firmly established himself within the contemporary music scene of Pakistan”. Beyond his solo career, Blal is a highly sought-after collaborator, working with top artists in Pakistan.

“The energy and talent in Pakistan are truly inspiring and we are looking forward to this exciting new chapter.” Nas

The energy and talent in Pakistan are truly inspiring and we are looking forward to this exciting new chapter,” said Nas.

“This vibrant scene will evolve significantly over the next decade and we are proud to be at forefront.” Peter Bittenbender, Mass Appeal

“It’s exhilarating to be working with these groundbreaking artists and enter this exciting new region,” said Mass Appeal CEO, Peter Bittenbender.

“This vibrant scene will evolve significantly over the next decade and we are proud to be at forefront.”

“I am delighted to join the Mass Appeal family.” Talha Anjum

Talha Anjum said: “I am delighted to join the Mass Appeal family. Growing up in Karachi, I drew profound inspiration from Hip Hop, particularly from Nas and other esteemed U.S. artists. It is a tremendous honor to share my music with Nas and connect with him on this journey. I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to present my music to a broader audience.”

“From late nights making beats in my bedroom to signing with one of the greatest — NAS and Mass Appeal. Dreams do come true when you hustle like your life depends on it.” Umair

Umair said: “From late nights making beats in my bedroom to signing with one of the greatest — NAS and Mass Appeal. Dreams do come true when you hustle like your life depends on it. Hoping this is gonna bring a big change to the DHH scene in Pakistan, opening more doors for us artists internationally.”

“Partnering with Mass Appeal has been a major aspiration of mine, and I’m eager to grow both my music and art with them.” JANI

JANI said: “Partnering with Mass Appeal has been a major aspiration of mine, and I’m eager to grow both my music and art with them.”

“I’m incredibly excited to join Mass Appeal and bring my sound to a global platform.” Maanu

Maanu said: “I’m incredibly excited to join Mass Appeal and bring my sound to a global platform. It’s a huge moment to be part of a label that’s championing the new wave of South Asian music, particularly in Hip Hop. I can’t wait to share what’s next with everyone.

Blal Bloch said: “I left Toronto as a kid and spent some of my most formative years in Balochistan memorizing rap music to keep my English sharp.”

“I learned about storytelling and what it means to be a man while listening to Nas’ albums on repeat.” Blal Bloch

He added: “I learned about storytelling and what it means to be a man while listening to Nas’ albums on repeat, and years later his interview with DIVINE brought my worlds together. Now we are here, growing like grass with Mass Appeal.”

Sony Music‘s The Orchard inked a strategic partnership with Mass Appeal Records in May 2021.Music Business Worldwide