Brigitte Alanis promoted to Partner at music law firm King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, LLP

US-based music and entertainment law firm King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, LLP has promoted Brigitte Alanis, alongside her colleague Harold Papineau, to Partner.

With this promotion, Alanis, who the firm describes as “a rising star in her field”, becomes the youngest woman to be promoted to Partner in the history of the company.

King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, LLP is a prominent law firm in the United States, specializing in high-profile entertainment transactional work and litigation.

Alanis joined the firm in 2019, and has since become a legal advisor to both established and emerging entertainers and executives across the music industry.

“Her passion for helping entertainment professionals and industry leaders navigate the complexities of today’s entertainment landscape in the most effective legal ways has led her to represent a multitude of acclaimed recording artists, songwriters, managers, creators, and influencers,” said King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano in a statement on Tuesday (January 28).

The firm added that Alanis’ skills have “been instrumental in the career growth of her clients” who include Victoria Monét, Roddy Ricch, Malibu Babie, Alex Warren, Lil Skies, and Willie Jones, among others.

Brigitte Alanis graduated from Duke University and subsequently earned her law degree from UCLA School of Law where she specialized in Media, Entertainment & Technology Law and Policy and helped develop the UCLA Music Industry Clinic, a free legal clinic for qualifying Los Angeles artists and musicians.

Her ascent at King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano was “shaped” by mentorship from the firm’s Peter Paterno and Laurie Soriano, according to the firm, which notes that Paterno and Soriano “identified her exceptional talent just one year after law school”.

According to King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, “this mentorship has allowed Brigitte to hone her legal expertise and cement her reputation as a fierce advocate and strategic partner to her clients”.

“I am so honored to step into this role as a partner at KHPS and to continue to advocate for our clients and help them build and maintain successful and rewarding careers,” said Alanis, commenting on her promotion at the firm.

Added Alanis: “I am excited about the future of our firm and for the continued privilege of representing such a diverse group of artists and creators.”

Laurie Soriano, Partner at King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, LLP, added: “Brigitte is a smart, hardworking, strategic lawyer who is passionate about music and about musical talent and does outstanding work for her own and the firm’s client.“

"We could see early in her time with the firm that she is a superstar, and that's been borne out since, making it an easy choice for us to promote her to partner."