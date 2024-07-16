Mushroom Group unveils new talent management and partnerships agency

The Mushroom Group, an Australian multi-faceted music company, has unveiled a new talent management and partnerships agency aimed at connecting top influencer talent with leading brands.

The new agency called Mushroom Connect was founded by Mushroom Group Chief Executive Matt Gudinski and Mushroom Connect Director Kirsty Kassabis. Led by Kassabis, it will offer specialist talent management services, influencer marketing, and artist representation.

“Traditional marketing methods alone don’t really cut it anymore. Audiences are savvier and more diverse than ever before. This is why talent-led digital content has become a real game changer. Brands are now focusing on authentic, digital-first creative and they’re seeing immediate results with direct consumer impact,” said Kassabis.

“In this nuanced era, talent is eager to partner with brands that they mutually align with and have genuine love for. Brands utilize talent to reach new audiences and build an authentic connection with their target market. This is the perfect storm for us to drive strategic partnerships by connecting talent and brands together. To quote our punchy tagline, ‘we’ve got connections’,” Kassabis added.

The Mushroom Connect team’s portfolio includes partnerships with such household names such as Disney, Google, Netflix, Maybelline, Kathmandu, Paramount, Amazon, McDonalds, Jetstar, and Swisse.

In terms of talent, Mushroom Connect will manage a roster of artists including Australian creators Luke and Sassy Scott, comedian Dom Littrich aka Big Twisty, viral sensation 100 Percent That Tim, and food blogger Bites with Lily. The agency will also represent Australian artists such as DMA’S, electronic powerhouse duo Peking Duk, singer/songwriter Vera Blue, punk rock group Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, and breakout First Nations hip hop group 3%.

“It’s been an incredible two years with Mushroom Management, Kirsty and her team’s support has been off the charts. The Mushroom Group connects us with so many amazing people who are turning our wildest dreams into reality! We have seen first-hand the capability of Mushroom Connect and can’t wait to see them dominate in this space!,” said Luke and Sassy Scott.

The team at Mushroom Connect will include Gabriela Franchina (LADbible Group, YouTube) and Bella McDonald (The Brag Media), while The Mushroom Group’s Strategy & Partnerships Manager Ben Dennis will lead Connect’s artist and talent partnership division, as part of his new role working across the group, the company said.

Gudinski will also support Mushroom Connect as the new unit will work collaboratively across a range of specialist companies including Mushroom Creative House, Mushroom Events, Mushroom Management, Mushroom Studios, and MG Live, which launched in July 2023.

“The fact Mushroom Connect is part of the wider Group means our specialist team has unparalleled access across the music, events, and entertainment industries to bring brand ideas to life and deliver world-class partnerships with top influencer talent.” Matt Gudinski, Mushroom Group

“One of the secrets to Mushroom’s success over the last fifty years is that we’ve always been open to new ideas and ways of empowering our people. The fact Mushroom Connect is part of the wider Group means our specialist team has unparalleled access across the music, events, and entertainment industries to bring brand ideas to life and deliver world-class partnerships with top influencer talent,” said Gudinski.

The development comes as Mushroom Group continues to launch new offerings. Gudinski last year told MBW in an interview that the company seeks to “further build Mushroom as a global independent powerhouse.”

“Anyone can do that. You’ve just got to have the right set-up in place and that’s what we’re focused on creating at the moment. There was a period when more artists were being independent in their own right, but with how crowded the market is and how many artists are competing for the limited opportunities out there, it’s changed,” Gudinski said at the time.

Matt Gudinski is the son of Michael Gudinski, the globally respected music entrepreneur and founder of Mushroom Group, who died in March 2021 at the age of 68.

Music Business Worldwide