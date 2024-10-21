Milk & Honey sponsors Publisher of the Year category at next month’s Music Business UK Awards

Songwriter/Producer management company Milk & Honey is the latest big name to back the upcoming Music Business UK Awards.

Milk & Honey has supported the event from year one and will continue this year as the sponsor of the Publisher of the Year Award, won in 2023 by Warner Chappell.

The industry’s most enjoyable night of the year takes place on the evening of November 5th at The Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, London.

“No award show globally is more enjoyable, and it’s great to have one that celebrates the executives who put in the hard work behind the artist.”

Milk & Honey founder, Lucas Keller, said: “It’s our pleasure to sponsor the MBW awards again this year. No award show globally is more enjoyable, and it’s great to have one that celebrates the executives who put in the hard work behind the artist.

“Special thanks to the publishers for the big advance checks throughout the year – it means we can afford to make this sponsorship, and get behind the Publisher of the Year award.”

Other categories at the event include Major Label of the Year, Manager of the Year and the brand new International Executive of the Year – plus show-stoppers such as the Icon Award and the Sir George Martin Award. Finalists in all categories have already been announced.

The Music Business UK Awards is now completely sold out.