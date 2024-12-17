Melanie Santa Rosa named Head of Copyright at Third Side Music

Canadian independent music publisher Third Side Music has named Melanie Santa Rosa as its new Head of Copyright.

She brings more than two decades of experience in music publishing and rights administration to her new role. Based in New York, she will report directly to Third Side Music Co-Founder and CEO Patrick Curley, overseeing the company’s Copyright Department.

Santa Rosa’s career spans roles in music publishing and rights management. Prior to joining TSM, she served as Executive Vice President of Global Digital Copyright Administration at Word Collections. In this position, she managed copyright and royalty administration for a wide range of artists, including comedians, spoken word artists, songwriters, and music publishers.

Before her tenure at Word Collections, Santa Rosa spent 12 years at Spirit Music Group. During her time there, she advanced from Manager of Film/TV/Advertising, Performance, and Copyright Administration to Senior Vice President of Global Administration. Her early career included a decade at BMI, where she developed close relationships with songwriters and publishers while collaborating with performing rights organizations.

Previously, she served on the Mechanical Licensing Collective‘s (MLC) Operations Advisory Committee and is currently a board member of the New York Chapter of the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP). Beyond her executive roles, Santa Rosa is an active member of the Music Managers Forum-US, Women in Music, and the Society Publisher Forum.

Commenting on her appointment, Santa Rosa said, ”I’m excited and honored to join Third Side Music, a trailblazer in music publishing, rights management, licensing, and creative services. It’s a privilege to collaborate with such a highly respected and dynamic global team, dedicated to protecting and maximizing the value of an extraordinary catalog.”

Patrick Curley, TSM Co-Founder and CEO, added: “Melanie is a skilled professional with decades of experience who is well respected across the music publishing industry. She is precisely the person we needed to lead the operation and development of Third Side Music’s worldwide collections platform in the years to come.”

Third Side Music describes itself as “a 100% independently owned music publishing company with global reach.” It represents more than 70,000 titles by contemporary artists and legacy catalogs, according to its website. It provides sync licensing, creative and administration services.

Music Business Worldwide