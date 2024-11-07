Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla sued by rapper Plies for alleged copyright infringement in ‘Wanna Be’

Rapper Plies has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Soulja Boy, claiming that GloRilla’s Wanna Be featuring Megan thee Stallion, and a remix featuring Cardi B, ripped off a 2008 track of his.

According to a complaint filed with the US District Court for the Central District of California on Wednesday (November 6), GloRilla’s recent hit Wanna Be sampled Soulja Boy’s 2010 track Pretty Boy Swag, as did the Wanna Be remix featuring Cardi B.

The problem, according to the lawsuit, is that Pretty Boy Swag itself sampled Plies’ 2008 track Me & My Goons – and that sample was never authorized.

Therefore, the complaint argues, Soulja Boy’s Pretty Boy Swag, as well as Wanna Be and the Wanna Be remix, all violated the copyright on Me & My Goons.

The similarity between Me & My Goons, Pretty Boy Swag, and Wanna Be “is so substantial that it cannot be attributed to coincidence,” states the complaint, which can be read in full here.

Plies, whose legal name is Algernod Lanier Washington, is joined in the lawsuit by his step-brother Ronnell Levate, founder of Big Gates Records, Necronam (legal name Brandon Crear), publisher World Music Group International, and composer and songwriter Alexander Martin as plaintiffs in the case.

They are identified as the “authors, composers, producers, and publishers” of Me & My Goons.

As defendants, the lawsuit names GloRilla (legal name Gloria Hallelujah Woods), Megan Thee Stallion (legal name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete), Cardi B (legal name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar), and Soulja Boy (legal name Deandre Cortez Way).

Also named as defendants are Universal Music Group and its labels Interscope and Collective, which released Wanna Be, as well as ColliPark Music, which released Soulja Boy’s Pretty Boy Swag, Soulja Boy’s distribution and promotion company SODMG, and Megan thee Stallion’s company Hot Girl Music Productions.

“After being made aware of the infringement through communications from plaintiffs’ legal representatives, the defendants have failed to take corrective actions, including offering compensation, credit, or otherwise resolving the matter,” the complaint alleges.

The lawsuit seeks damages “in an amount to be proven at trial,” as well as court and attorneys’ fees.

For many of the artists involved, this isn’t the first time around a copyright lawsuit.

GloRilla was sued last year by Ivory Paynes of the New Orleans 90s rap outfit Dog House Posse, alleging that GloRilla’s Tomorrow and Tomorrow 2 ripped off parts of Paynes’ 1994 track Street of Westbank.

Cardi B was accused earlier this year of copyright infringement with her hit track Enough (Miami). Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar alleged the song violated the copyright on their 2021 track Greasy Frybread.

Earlier this year, a New York court dismissed a copyright infringement case against Megan thee Stallion over her hit track Savage, which hip-hop producer James Greene claimed violated the copyright on his 1999 instrumental track It’s About To Be On.Music Business Worldwide