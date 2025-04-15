Lost Highway Records revived by Interscope Geffen A&M; Robert Knotts and Jake Gear named Co-Heads

Universal Music Group‘s Interscope Geffen A&M (IGA) is relaunching the Nashville-based Lost Highway Records label, tapping Robert Knotts and Jake Gear to lead the venture.

Knotts and Gear were appointed Executive Vice Presidents and Co-Heads of Lost Highway to “lead the label into a new chapter,” according to a press release on Tuesday (April 15).

The revitalized label will operate with full backing from Interscope while maintaining the artist-first philosophy, Interscope said.

Established in 2000 by Luke Lewis, Lost Highway signed acts like Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Ryan Bingham, Hayes Carll, Lucinda Williams, Drive-By Truckers, Lyle Lovett, Tift Merritt, Robert Earl Keen, Shelby Lynne, Elvis Costello, and Mary Gauthier.

The label folded into Mercury Nashville when Lewis retired in 2012.

In January of this year, UMG announced that Grammy and Oscar Award-winning producer T Bone Burnett and UMG Nashville’s Cindy Mabe will work together to revive Lost Highway. At the time, Mabe said, “I’ve been thinking about reopening Lost Highway for a long time… It just feels like something is missing from the marketplace.”

In its announcement Tuesday, Interscope said Burnett would continue to work with the label on a number of projects. The Burnett-produced country album Look Up by Ringo Starr was released in January, the first for Lost Highway since 2012.

“Lost Highway carved out a special place in the remarkable musical legacy of Nashville. It was a left-of-center label with one-of-a-kind artists who, at their core, were great songwriters and moved culture,” said John Janick, Chairman & CEO, Interscope Capitol and IGA.

“Similarly, Interscope has always been a beacon to artists who don’t fit into a box yet are destined to inspire what comes next. With this new chapter in Lost Highway’s history, we are devoted to empowering the next generation of trailblazers, both artists and executives.”

Knotts most recently served as Senior Vice President, Artist and Label Services, at Nashville-based Thirty Tigers. He spent 12 years at the company, building campaigns for artists including Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, and the Turnpike Troubadours, among others.

“Over the course of my career, my goal has always been to operate in service to the artist’s vision while understanding the emotional connection to their art. It is with this same spirit that Lost Highway left a lasting impact on the Nashville community – providing a home for artists who aren’t defined by genre and recognizing that the artist’s vision ultimately shapes culture itself,” said Knotts.

“I am honored to carry that approach forward alongside one of my closest friends, Jake Gear. With John Janick’s guidance, and support from the entire Interscope team, we have an incredible opportunity to combine an artist-first mentality with Interscope’s remarkable ability to help build worlds around an artist’s vision.”

Meanwhile, Gear joins Lost Highway from Universal Music Group Nashville, where he served as Vice President of A&R, signing breakthrough artist Tucker Wetmore and overseeing projects for Vincent Mason, Parker McCollum, Jordan Davis and Dierks Bentley. He also oversaw single releases for Sam Hunt, Josh Ross, Brothers Osborne and Brad Paisley.

Gear also spent 12 years in publishing on Music Row, helping artists like Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Eric Church land hits.

In 2020, Gear launched Hang Your Hat Music in partnership with Hillary Lindsey and Concord Music. Hang Your Hat Music produced albums for Hailey Whitters and Flatland Cavalry.

Commenting on his appointment at Lost Highway, Gear said, “Lost Highway has a rich history. Many of these releases and artists were formative in developing my own appreciation of the craft of songwriting.

“The label was a pioneer in taste, representing an ethos of artistry first, an openness to taking creative risks and shining a light on artists who drifted on the fringes of the major label defined ‘mainstream.’ Together with my friend, Robert, and with the backing of John Janick and Interscope, I look forward to curating the roster.”

Interscope’s plans for Lost Highway come a year after the label consolidated with Capitol Music Group under the new name of Interscope Capitol Labels Group (ICLG), as part of an overhaul of UMG’s frontline label groups.

