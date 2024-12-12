After Bob Dylan Blowin’ In The Wind recording sold for $1.7m, T Bone Burnett partners with Julien’s to auction off other ‘Ionic Original’ masters

Julien’s Auctions has announced an exclusive partnership with Grammy and Oscar Award-winning producer T Bone Burnett to bring his “Ionic Original” discs to the auction market.

The Ionic Original is described as a “one-of-one, hand-made, collector’s edition master recording, specifically arranged and performed for each individual recorded disc by the artist.”

In 2022, the Ionic Original disc for Bob Dylan’s first new studio recording since 1962 of his classic track Blowin’ in the Wind was sold by auction house Christie’s in London for GBP £1.48 million (USD $1.76 million at the exchange rate at the time). Burnett was a guitarist in Dylan’s band in the 1970s.

The recording technology was developed by Burnett’s company, NeoFidelity Inc., which used advances in nanotechnology, material sciences and materials to develop the “most significant advance in analog recording and durability in more than 70 years.”

This physical audio format applies “purpose-engineered” coatings to a traditional acetate substrate to provide “superior” sound reproduction. Ionic discs can be played on existing vinyl playback equipment.

Following the new deal, all Ionic Originals will be sold exclusively through Julien’s Auctions moving forward, creating a direct channel for these musical artifacts to reach collectors and fans.

“Musicians have solved the mystery of the United States – e pluribus unum, out of many, one. We have listened and harmonized every culture that has touched these shores,” said Burnett.

“The team at Julien’s Auctions understands that the music of the United States is high art, and deserves to be treated with the seriousness and respect afforded to painting or any other fine art.

“I am excited to work with Julien’s to further our goal of opening a music space in the fine arts world to give all musicians a new high fidelity and more durable medium and a new source of revenue after having the world of recorded music collapsed by inferior sounding mass technologies.”

“The team at Julien’s Auctions understands that the music of the United States is high art, and deserves to be treated with the seriousness and respect afforded to painting or any other fine art.” T Bone Burnett

Burnett is a multiple GRAMMY and Oscar winner. His portfolio includes producing soundtracks for films like O Brother, Where Art Thou?, The Big Lebowski, Cold Mountain, The Hunger Games, Crazy Heart, and Walk The Line, as well as the HBO series True Detective.

He recently released his first solo album in over 15 years, The Other Side.

David Goodman, CEO of Julien’s Auctions, said, “Julien’s Auctions is thrilled to partner with legendary creative T Bone Burnett on this groundbreaking collaboration to make Ionic Originals available to its global audience of passionate music collectors, art collectors and anyone who recognizes that these recordings are true works of art, similar to a Basquiat, O’Keeffe or Rothko.

“Each unique disc in the series not only creates a transcendent listening experience as a result of its groundbreaking technology, but as importantly, the two companies are redefining the category of music to come to the auction market by presenting an exciting future for rarities and classic recordings.

“It’s a remarkable opportunity for collectors while creating a new way for artists to be able to value their ‘works of art’ that truly reflects their impact and importance to art and culture.”

Music Business Worldwide