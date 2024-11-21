Kobalt invests in Slipstream as companies sign global publishing admin deal

Music licensing platform Slipstream has partnered with Kobalt for global music publishing administration, in a deal that includes an investment by Kobalt into Slipstream.

The companies have not disclosed the value of Kobalt’s investment, but said the tie-up expands the capabilities of both companies “in a significant way, combining both technology and expertise to serve the entire music publishing ecosystem.”

Slipstream last month acquired Anthem Entertainment’s portfolio of production music, which consists of 650,000 tracks from production music agency Jingle Punks, independent production music library 5 Alarm Music, and UK-based independent production music publisher Cavendish Music. Slipstream says this makes it the world’s largest independent music licensing company. The company provides music to digital content creators, as well as to the traditional film, TV, and advertising community.

Kobalt bills itself as the world’s largest indie music publisher, with a catalog of more than 1 million songs. Kobalt represents some major songwriters, including Roddy Ricch, Max Martin, Karol G, Andrew Watt, Stevie Nicks, Phoebe Bridgers, The Lumineers, Gunna, Justin Quiles, Foo Fighters, and Paul McCartney, among others.

Splistream has “built a next generation production music company, one which we believe has enormous potential in the marketplace,” said Laurent Hubert, CEO of Kobalt.

“This deal positions Kobalt to be better able to serve the entire music publishing ecosystem, from the world’s top songwriters to advertisers and television/film creators looking for music queues.”

Kobalt has focused heavily on technology to develop its business. For instance, in September, it partnered with blockchain-powered music platform Audius to give Kobalt-signed songwriters access to a potential new revenue stream through Audius’ decentralized marketplace. Kobalt also inked a deal with AI-driven music funding platform beatBread, which gives artists funded through beatBread access to Kobalt’s publishing administration services.

Earlier this year, Kobalt launched an updated version of its client portal that includes a ‘Collection Gap’ tool, which allows songwriters to see how long a delay there is between a song’s use and the receipt of associated royalties.

“At Slipstream we have coupled the largest independent production music library, with the most technologically advanced platform to empower the global creative community,” Slipstream CEO Dan Demole said.

“In so many ways, Kobalt has done the same, pairing technological innovation with the best global executive team in the business. They have the kind of global expertise that will enable Slipstream to maximize opportunities for our vast catalog.”

Slipstream’s Chief Revenue Officer, Jesse Korwin, added: “At Slipstream we aim to revolutionize the way the creative community searches for and licenses music for their productions. Kobalt is the perfect global partner to achieve this aim. We’re excited to begin working with them.”

Kobalt says that, in the past 18 months alone, its sync team has placed its songwriters’ music in ads for Apple, YSL, Bosch, Carlsberg, Polestar, Chanel, T-Mobile, Walmart, Ford, Downy, Target, Samsung, and Coca-Cola, and with such streamers as Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Paramount+, and Max.

The company boasts its music has appeared in trailers for films including Wild Robot, Blink Twice, Kung Fu Panda 4, The Holdovers, and Arthur the King. In the gaming world, Kobalt had over 200 placements in Fortnite alone over the past 18 months, along with placements in EA Sports’ FC 25 Ultimate Edition.

Founded in 2001 by Demole and Korwin, Slipstream raised $3.25 million in an initial funding round that year. The following year, it raised $7.5 million in a Series A funding round that included Sony Music among the investors.Music Business Worldwide