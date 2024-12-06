!K7 Music founder and CEO Horst Weidenmüller honored by IMPALA for Outstanding Contribution to the European independent music sector

Horst Weidenmüller, CEO and founder of !K7 Music, has been named as the recipient of IMPALA’s Outstanding Contribution award.

IMPALA says that it decided to recognise Horst Weidenmüller at its recent board meeting, acknowledging his “crucial role” in the European independent sector and a career spanning close to 40 years.

Weidenmüller founded Germany-headquartered !K7 Records in 1985. It started as a music video production company in Berlin and later became what IMPALA calls “a multifaceted music enterprise.”

!K7 is well-known for its DJ-Kicks series, which launched in 1993, featuring mixes by artists like Carl Craig, Kruder & Dorfmeister, and Peggy Gou.

Over the years, !K7 has expanded to include several sub-labels, such as Strut Records (focusing on funk, soul, and world music), 7K! (for neoclassical releases), and Ever Records (jazz).

IMPALA notes that under Weidenmüller’s leadership, !K7 Music has received “significant recognition for its commitment to sustainability and ethical practices”.

!K7 is certified as a B Corporation, a designation for businesses meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

According to IMPALA, alongside its sustainability efforts, !K7 Music “actively supports social inclusion” through its community initiatives. One notable project is its partnership with Ernst-Reuter-Schule in Berlin.

Through this collaboration, !K7 staff work with local students to teach music production, marketing, and distribution, which, according to IMPALA, “empowers students, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds, to create and release their own music”.

In addition to his label work, Weidenmüller has contributed significantly to the broader independent music sector, including as an IMPALA board member since 2003 (vice-president until 2011) and Merlin board member, advocating for the value of independent music rights, sustainability, and inclusion.

With Weidenmüller as founder and chair of IMPALA’s sustainability task force, IMPALA launched what it claims to be the industry’s first sector-wide program with the first bespoke carbon calculator for labels, along with Julie’s Bicycle.

The calculator was originally crowdfunded by a group of IMPALA members and is now supported by Merlin and Murmur.

Weidenmüller was also instrumental in building IMPALA’s Business Case for Sustainability, which the org says puts “the spotlight on the commercial benefits of taking sustainability action”.

Helen Smith, Executive Chair of IMPALA, commented: “Horst is a force of nature, lifting all those that work with him, and it’s an honor to be recognizing all of his work with !K7 as a leading label.

“Their catalog is eye-watering, including for me personally. Horst’s work as vice-president of the IMPALA board already set down an early marker which was cemented when he founded our sustainability task force four years ago.”

Peter Quicke, Ninja Tune, Co-chair of IMPALA’s Sustainability Task Force, added: “Horst doesn’t just talk about sustainability; he takes action. His pragmatic approach has made !K7 a model for how independent labels can lead by example — swiftly turning values into impactful practices.”

Horst Weidenmüller, CEO and Founder of !K7 Music and Founder and chair of IMPALA’s Sustainability task force, said: “I am touched to receive IMPALA’s award. !K7’s culture and values translates into all of my work, whether it is across music, sustainability, inclusion or digital and beyond.

“My mission with IMPALA is an extension of that, as is securing our status as a certified B-corps business.

“This is a shared journey we are on, where the independent sector underlines time and time again that we are leaders. That is something I am super proud of. Thanks to all the IMPALA board members!”

Karla Rogožar, IMPALA's sustainability lead said: "Horst is key to advancing some of the most important challenges of our day. Being one step ahead as a responsible business, !K7 also helps IMPALA position itself as a leader and our members have the support they need to future-proof their businesses."