Create Music Group acquires !K7 Music, founded by the late Horst Weidenmüller

After raising $165 million in an investment round last year, valuing it at $1 billion, Create Music Group is continuing its acquisition spree, this time buying Berlin-headquartered independent music company !K7.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The independent music company said the acquisition is aimed at preserving the legacy of !K7 founder Horst Weidenmüller, who passed away in February at the age of 60.

Weidenmüller was a German music executive who founded !K7 in 1985 in Berlin. He also served on the boards of IMPALA and Merlin.

!K7 today operates in Berlin, London, and New York, having grown from an electronic music label into a multifaceted music company offering a range of services for artists and labels.

“Though Horst Weidenmüller, the founder of !K7, is no longer with us, his words and vision continue to resonate. Over the past 40 years, !K7 has grown into a global force while staying true to its independent spirit,” said !K7 CEO Tom Nieuweboer.

“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for !K7, allowing us to scale our vision while staying true to our core values of independent artistry, innovation, and quality.”

Create Music Group revealed that the acquisition had been in the works before Weidenmüller’s passing.

In a statement attributed to Weidenmüller before his death, the executive said, “This transition is a deeply personal one for me, but I know that with Create Music Group, !K7 is in the right hands.

“Create Music Group shares our commitment to artists, labels, and creativity, and I am confident that this partnership will strengthen !K7’s legacy while opening new doors for the future. I want to thank our incredible team, partners, and artists for being part of this journey — what we have built together will continue to thrive and evolve for years to come.”

William Smith, Chief Financial Officer of Create Music, said, “Horst was a special music entrepreneur who built !K7 over 40 years into a globally renowned brand.

“Long before he passed, we spent many hours discussing ways that we could invest more into !K7 to help the business reach new heights, while also preserving the culture and principles that make the business so unique. We’re proud that Horst has trusted us with his legacy and the next chapter of !K7’s growth, and are excited to partner with Tom and the rest of the team in achieving this shared vision.”

For Create Music Group, founded in 2015, the acquisition means the expansion of its footprint in electronic music, according to Eric Nguyen, SVP Global Corporate Development and M&A at Create Music. “We are thrilled to welcome !K7 and its iconic DJ-Kicks series to the Create Music Group family.”

Beyond the DJ-Kicks series, !K7 brings several other assets to Create, including its imprints Strut and 7K!.

“This acquisition not only deepens our footprint in electronic music but also reinforces our commitment to forward-thinking music across a wide spectrum of specialist genres represented by its globally respected imprint Strut Records,” said Nugyen.

“We’re proud to support the innovative spirit that defines the !K7 catalog. We look forward to powering the next chapter for !K7, its exceptional roster of artists, and its visionary label partners around the world.”

!K7 marks Create Music’s latest acquisition after the company bought the catalog of electronic music producer and DJ Deadmau5, along with that of his label Mau5trap, last month in a $55 million+ deal.

In February, Create announced a strategic catalog acquisition and joint venture with Pack Records of New York and New Orleans.

In November, the company acquired Manchester, UK-based record label and music publisher Ostereo, and in December, it scooped up a 50% stake in London-headquartered label and publisher Enhanced.

Founded in 1985, !K7 originally started as a music-video production company working with artists like Nick Cave and Mudhoney. In 1993, the company launched the DJ-Kicks mix albums following the release of Weidenmüller’s X-Mix series and live video productions. The DJ-Kicks series provided a platform for DJs and producers to create mixes for at-home listeners. It featured contributions from artists like Kruder & Dorfmeister, Peggy Gou, Jayda G, Disclosure, Moodymann, DJ Koze, and Honey Dijon.

In February 2024, !K7 achieved B Corp certification, an official recognition given to companies that meet strict criteria for social and environmental responsibility, accountability, and transparency. This certification is awarded by a nonprofit organization called B Lab.

