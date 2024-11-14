Jedd Katrancha named Chief Creative Officer at Downtown Music Publishing

Downtown Music Publishing (DMP) has appointed Jedd Katrancha as Chief Creative Officer.

Katrancha will spearhead the division’s creative strategy, overseeing A&R, business development, and sync (both creative and licensing), which he has led since becoming Downtown’s first hire under founder Justin Kalifowitz in 2007.

Downtown said that Katrancha’s move to the Chief Creative Officer role comes as the company “continues to strengthen its global platform”, which it says supports over 4 million creators and 5,000 businesses in more than 150 countries.

The company added that Katrancha’s expanded role reflects its “focus on creative services and sync innovation to generate new opportunities and revenue streams for its catalog of over 50 million music assets”.

According to Downtown, by “aligning A&R, sync, and business development, Katrancha’s team will continue to leverage its creative expertise and market insight to secure new signings and elevate DMP’s growing catalog through close collaboration and strategic sync placement”.

The announcement follows a series of sync placements orchestrated by Downtown Music Publishing across advertising, global sporting events, blockbuster trailers, hit television series, and iconic video games, including:

Gene Wilder’s rendition of Pure Imagination for Adobe’s global campaigns; Perry Como’s Round and Round in Lindt Chocolate’s 2024 Super Bowl commercial and DJ Snake & Peso Pluma’s Teka for Major League Soccer’s Apple promo.

Other notable placements include Daft Punk’s Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger for the trailer of Dog Man; John Sebastian’s Welcome Back for Call of Duty: Warzone and Bruce Hornsby’s The Show Goes On for FX’s The Bear.

“Downtown’s catalog is a living, breathing body of art, and our team’s goal is to find fresh, creative ways to bring it to more people,” said Jedd Katrancha, Downtown Music Publishing’s Chief Creative Officer.

“This means staying ahead of industry trends and connecting with listeners in meaningful, unexpected ways.”

Emily Stephenson, President of Downtown Music Publishing, added: “As Downtown continues to push the boundaries of creative innovation, Jedd’s leadership has always been about keeping music at the heart of everything we do.

“His dedication to fostering and executing impactful creative strategies for our artists and business clients has strengthened Downtown’s reputation as a leading force in global music publishing.”

