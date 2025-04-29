Jason Feinberg appointed SVP/Head of Kobalt’s music publishing platform KOSIGN

Los Angeles-based independent music publisher Kobalt has appointed industry veteran Jason Feinberg as Senior Vice President and Head of KOSIGN, the company’s recently launched music publishing platform.

Kobalt — which claims to represent, on average, over 35% of the top 100 songs and albums in the US and the UK — launched KOSIGN in February to provide emerging independent artists, songwriters, and producers with tools to collect publishing royalties globally.

KOSIGN was launched to address the over $1 billion in publishing royalties that Kobalt says goes uncollected every year. The platform is built on Kobalt’s global infrastructure to offer “a streamlined, intuitive experience that makes publishing simple, efficient and transparent.”

KOSIGN says it has already attracted applications from creators in 88 countries, representing catalogs with billions of streams. Applications for KOSIGN membership are currently open at kosignmusic.com.

Feinberg brings extensive experience in artist development and technology to the role. He previously served as Managing Partner at 138 Strategic, where he advised on strategy, technology, and direct-to-fan engagement. He also previously served as Senior Vice President of Marketing at Universal Music Group and Head of Artist Marketing at Pandora‘s AMP platform.

Kobalt CEO Laurent Hubert said, “Jason has built a successful career at the nexus of artist development, artist relations and technology. His expertise, track record and deep relationships in the business make him perfectly suited to run KOSIGN as we continue to grow our customer base around the world.”

Feinberg joins an executive team that includes David Waite, who has been promoted from Chief of Staff at Kobalt to Operations Lead at KOSIGN, and former Director of Creative Strategy Jacob Paul, who was elevated to Vice President of Platform Growth & Brand Strategy at KOSIGN.

Commenting on his appointment, Feinberg said, “I’m passionate about everything that KOSIGN stands for. The platform empowers artists to collect their publishing revenue around the world, providing them the freedom and support they deserve.”

“I’m excited to work alongside David and Jacob to continue to fulfill KOSIGN’s promise to the independent artist and songwriter community. I also want to thank Laurent and [Kobalt President and CCO] Jeannette Perez for putting their faith in me to lead this important and innovative division.”

