Kobalt estimates $1bn+ in publishing royalties go uncollected each year. Its new platform, KOSIGN, helps indie songwriters collect their share.

Kobalt says it represents, on average, over 35% of the top 100 songs and albums in the US and the UK.

The company serves over 700,000 songs from a roster of superstar songwriters that includes Max Martin, Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Childish Gambino, Karol G, Bon Iver, and more.

Today (February 25), Kobalt has launched a new publishing platform called KOSIGN aimed at emerging artists and songwriters.

It’s accessible by invite or application only – and the company says the platform uses the same royalty collection system “trusted” by the superstars listed above.

Kobalt estimates over $1 billion in publishing royalties goes uncollected every year. It says its new KOSIGN platform was built to help independent artists, songwriters, and producers collect their share of this uncollected publishing royalty pool.

The company previously pioneered an invite-only services platform for independent recording artists with AWAL, which sold to Sony Music for $430 million in 2021.

Now, with the new KOSIGN platform, which offers publishing admin services, Kobalt claims that it can offer a “frictionless alternative to traditional publishing deals”.

According to the KOSIGN FAQs, members get access “to top-tier licensing and registration systems, plus cutting-edge royalty matching and collection technology at both Kobalt and amra“.

“For too long, talented emerging artists have struggled to navigate the complexities of music publishing and collect the royalties they’ve rightfully earned,” said Laurent Hubert, CEO of Kobalt.

Added Hubert: “KOSIGN removes those barriers, giving songwriters a clear, accessible path to manage their publishing with the same power and sophistication previously reserved for major artists and songwriters.”

The new KOSIGN platform, which began accepting applications today, licenses music publishing rights directly with major and emerging digital platforms worldwide including Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, YouTube, and more.

According to the platform’s FAQs, it uses Kobalt’s “industry-leading technology to find your song plays, streams & views” and collects royalties “typically within three months, not the usual year or more”.

It also lets members manage registrations with Performing Rights Organizations (PROs) and Collective Management Organizations (CMOs) globally via the KOSIGN portal (see below), to collect royalties from radio, TV, and live performances.

Kobalt says that KOSIGN offers “one streamlined interface to submit songs for global registration, handled by Kobalt’s expert admin team”.

According to the KOSIGN website, contracts run on a rolling term with an 80/20 split in the member’s favor on royalties collected. Songwriters keep 100% of their copyrights.

The platform lets members track earnings by territory, platform, and song.

“KOSIGN is more than just a platform — it’s a movement,” said Jeannette Perez, President & Chief Commercial Officer of Kobalt.

Added Perez: “It’s about giving artists and songwriters the freedom and support they deserve to thrive in today’s music industry.

“Whether you’re an emerging artist building your career or an established songwriter looking for more flexibility, KOSIGN gives you the tools, transparency, and expertise to succeed.”

Applications for KOSIGN membership are now open. KOSIGN says it will make a decision on applications within 1-2 business days.

