Indian streaming service Wynk Music to shut down; subscribers pushed to Apple Music via new Airtel partnership

Wynk Music, one of the leading music streaming platforms in India, is shutting down.

That’s according to local sources close to a new announcement from Wynk’s parent company, Bharti Airtel, today (August 27).

That announcement reveals that Airtel has struck a new partnership in India with Apple, offering Airtel customers “new exclusive offers for Apple TV+ and Apple Music“.

In reality, that means Wynk Music Premium subscribers will now be asked to transition their subscription to Apple Music.

In a press release, Airtel confirmed: “Wynk Music has been at the forefront of offering quality music content for customers. Wynk Premium users will roll into Apple Music and get exclusive offers.”

That isn’t where Airtel and Apple’s new partnership ends: in addition, Apple TV+ will now come bundled with premium Airtel WiFi and Postpaid plans.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, said today: “We are thrilled that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy all of the incredible content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

“With our ever growing catalog of world-class films, television shows and music to choose from we know there will be something for everyone.”

Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP Customer Experience for Bharti Airtel said today, “This partnership with Apple will provide immense value to our customers since they will now have access to the best content and entertainment globally.”

The closure of Wynk Music will leave local music services such as JioSaavn and Gaana doing battle with global music services in India including Spotify, YouTube Music, and Apple Music.

Gaana announced in 2022 that it was shutting down its free tier and moving to become a subscription-only platform.

Indian media broke the news earlier this month that Gaana had been consolidated into Times Group’s listed subsidiary Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL) in December 2023.

That move took place after a potential merger between Gaana and Airtel’s Wynk Music fell through.

Wynk Music launched in 2014, crossing 100 million app installs in 2019.Music Business Worldwide