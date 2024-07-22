Ian Carew promoted to Managing Director at Distiller Records

London-based independent music company Distiller Music Group has appointed Ian Carew as Managing Director of Distiller Records.

The appointment comes a year and a month after Carew was named Head of Marketing and Operations at the company. Prior to that, he served as a marketing consultant at the company, while also overseeing third-party consultancy projects for artists such as Sam Ryder, Rita Ora, Gorillaz, Purple Disco Machine, Pendulum, and Neneh Cherry.

Carew’s extensive career in the music industry spans over 25 years, including senior marketing roles at Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Group. At Universal, he served as marketing director for 11 years, overseeing campaigns for high-profile artists like Robbie Williams, Bastille, CHVRCHES, Jessie Ware, Elton John, Emeli Sandé, Katy Perry, Jonas Blue, and Laura Marling.

“We are absolutely delighted that Ian is stepping in to take on the role of MD at Distiller. He has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the industry and approaches everything he does with passion and drive,” said Sam Dyson, founder and CEO of Distiller Music Group.

“He also has a unique creative vision, which sets him apart. I believe he is the perfect person to take Distiller to the next level, whilst also inspiring his team and leading them with him.”

“The label has transformed massively over the past couple of years and now we have a world class roster and a team comprising some of the best young executives in the industry.” Ian Carew, Distiller Records

Commenting on his latest appointment, Carew said: “Having worked with Sam and the team for three years as a consultant, accepting this role was an easy decision as it always has felt like where I wanted to be.

“The label has transformed massively over the past couple of years and now we have a world class roster and a team comprising some of the best young executives in the industry. I’m immensely grateful to Sam for the opportunity and equally excited for the 12 months ahead.”

Carew’s appointment coincides with a series of significant signings for Distiller Records, including a global joint venture with US-based Bright Antenna Records for the band Sports Team. The band has just announced their third album, Boys These Days, along with the launch of their new single, I’m In Love (Subaru). Other recent signings include Frozemode and Liv Dawson, who recently announced her new EP, featuring the single Does It Even.

Distiller Records has seen recent successes, such as The Ramona Flowers reaching the Top 25 at US Alt Radio with their track Up All Night featuring Nile Rodgers, and achieving their first Top 10 album with Reverend and The Makers’ Heatwave In The Cold North. The album, which is the band’s seventh, marked their first Top 10 entry since their debut in 2007.

Alongside Carew’s appointment, Distiller Music Group announced the promotion of Lois Burdett Proctor from Junior Campaign Manager to Campaign Manager, and the hiring of Nick Gartland from Kobalt in the newly created role of Rights Management Executive. Both will report directly to Carew. Additionally, Khobiyb Elsamani joins as A&R Scout, reporting to both Carew and Claire Bianchi, Head of A&R for Distiller Publishing.

Distiller Music Group operates across multiple sectors,. Its businesses include Distiller Records, Distiller Publishing, Distiller Studios, Distiller TV, and Distiller Productions. The company has films in production about Reverend and the Makers and Emiliana Torrini.

Looking ahead, Distiller Records has several key releases planned, including albums from Sports Team, Reverend and The Makers, and The Ramona Flowers, as well as EPs from Frozemode, Liv Dawson, Frankie Beetlestone, and Danko.

Music Business Worldwide