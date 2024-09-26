HYBE label ADOR rejects Min Hee-jin’s reinstatement as CEO but offers to extend her board term

ADOR, the HYBE-owned agency representing K-pop group NewJeans, has decided to extend the term of former CEO Min Hee-jin as a board director, but rejected her reinstatement as CEO.

That’s according to local reports in South Korea that cited an official statement from the company. ADOR revealed that it has “decided to convene a shareholder meeting to vote for Min Hee-jin to stay on the board.”

“We have already made an offer to Min Hee-jin to stay on as the producer of NewJeans for the next five years, which is the whole duration of the girl group’s contract [with ADOR],” the agency was quoted by Korea JoongAng Daily as saying.

“We look forward to talking through the detailed conditions of the deal in the future,” the agency added.

The agency also confirmed that it had proposed to Min on September 11 that she oversee the production of NewJeans for the next five years, coinciding with the duration of the group’s remaining contract with the label, The Korea Times reported. However, ADOR reportedly clarified that Min’s return to the CEO position was “currently deemed unacceptable” following internal discussions.

Min’s dispute with HYBE, ADOR’s parent company, began in April when HYBE accused her of attempting to take control of ADOR by selling shares and potentially leaking confidential information. HYBE had reportedly planned to take legal action against her. In response, Min accused five HYBE executives of defamation and leaking her private messages. Additionally, Belift Lab and Source Music, other HYBE subsidiaries, have also accused Min of defamation and obstructing their business.

Subsequently in late August, ADOR replaced Min as CEO, appointing Kim Ju-young to the role. Min then declined an offer to continue as the producer of NewJeans, citing “unreasonable” contract terms, according to local media at the time.

On September 13, Min asked a court to force ADOR to hold a special meeting where shareholders could vote on her reappointment to the board. Recently, on Wednesday (September 25), ADOR agreed to this request but declined NewJeans’ demand for Min to return as CEO. The agency informed NewJeans of its decision via email, The Korea Times said.

“The extension of my board term proposed by ADOR is actually up to HYBE Labels and it’s unclear if the reappointment will indeed happen.” Min Hee-jin

After ADOR announced its decision, Min criticized the agency’s offer as a “compromise” that didn’t address her main concern, which was to return as CEO. She accused ADOR of using “wordplay” and renewed her demand for the position, the news outlet said.

“The extension of my board term proposed by ADOR is actually up to HYBE Labels and it’s unclear if the reappointment will indeed happen,” Min wrote in a statement cited by The Korea Times. She also rejected ADOR’s offer to remain as NewJeans’ producer, claiming it contained unfair terms.

Min believes that agreeing to the extended board term under ADOR’s proposed contract could jeopardize her future with NewJeans.

“Min is concerned that extending her term under a deceptive contract might prevent her from continuing her work with NewJeans. Therefore, she has clearly expressed her intention to return as CEO and has requested a genuine and specific contract from HYBE,” a statement from Min reportedly said.

