HYBE doubles down on Latin America with new label, signs Mexican artist Meme del Real

South Korean entertainment company HYBE has expanded its presence in the Latin American music market with the launch of a new label.

The new label, DOCEMIL Music, signed Mexican music veteran Emmanuel “Meme” del Real as its first artist. Del Real, known for his work with multiple Latin Grammy Award-winning rock band Café Tacvba, has already released his first single, Princesa, under the new label.

The track features a collaboration with Argentine producer Gustavo Santaolalla and serves as a preview of del Real’s upcoming solo debut album, scheduled for release later this year, Korea Times reported Wednesday (February 5).

“Meme del Real joining Docemil Music demonstrates that HYBE can support Latin American artists and back their unlimited creativity,” Jonghyun ‘JH’ Kah, CEO of HYBE Latin America, said in a statement cited by Korea Times. “We are very excited about the future we will create together with the artists.”

The development comes over a year after HYBE expanded into the Latin Music market with the acquisition of Latin Music company Exile Music, an affiliate label of Spanish language entertainment studio Exile Content.

With this acquisition, HYBE launched a Mexico-based Latin Music arm called HYBE Latin America in November 2023. Four months later, HYBE Latin America appointed Fernando Grediaga as General Manager.

Speaking to Billboard Español, Grediaga said that “while HYBE may be new to the Latin market, we bring substantial experience and success from our operations in Korea, Japan, and the United States.”

In August 2024, HYBE said it would continue to implement its “multi-home, multi-genre” strategy in the US, Japan, and Latin America. At the time, the company said HYBE LatAm “is preparing to hit [its] stride starting in 2025” and that it is currently focusing on building infrastructure and scouting producers and artists.

HYBE also hinted at plans to debut HYBE LatAm’s first artist developed through the K-pop system in 2025. HYBE CEO Jason Jaesang Lee reiterated this plan in November 2024, saying HYBE LatAm is “preparing to debut a localized band, which can mark a starting point of [the] fandom business in Latin America, where consumption of Latin genre music can be developed into a more complex culture.”

HYBE’s Latin Music strategy comes as the K-pop company seeks to capitalize on the growing genre. In the first half of 2024, Latin Music revenues in the US jumped 7.3% YoY to $685.5 million, setting an all-time first-half record, according to the RIAA‘s Mid-Year 2024 Latin Music Revenue Report.

The global expansion could help HYBE shift its focus outside its home market as it faces challenges involving its label ADOR. The dispute between HYBE and K-pop group NewJeans escalated recently, with the group appointing law firm Shin & Kim LLC to represent them in their legal battle against ADOR and HYBE.

The five-member group announced in January that they have no plans to return to ADOR amid the ongoing contract dispute. That followed ADOR’s December 2024 lawsuit seeking to confirm the validity of their exclusive contract with the group.

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, HYBE reported lackluster performance, with revenues in Q3 2024 falling 1.9% YoY to 527.8 billion South Korean Won ($365.4 million) and operating profit plunging 25.4% YoY to KRW 54.2 billion ($37.5 million).

