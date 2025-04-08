HYBE America partners with So So Def Recordings, founded by Scooter Braun’s mentor Jermaine Dupri

HYBE America has signed a distribution partnership with So So Def Recordings, reuniting music executive Scooter Braun with the label’s founder, Grammy Award-winning producer Jermaine Dupri.

The agreement, announced Monday (April 7), gives Atlanta-based So So Def Recordings access to HYBE America‘s global distribution network and marketing resources, allowing it to launch new artists “with a modern global reach.”

The companies describe the deal as a “full-circle moment” for HYBE America CEO Scooter Braun, who started his career under Dupri’s mentorship at So So Def.

“Everything I learned about the music business started with Jermaine,” said Braun. “He gave me my first shot when I was just a kid with a dream. I was blessed to witness genius up close — and now, years later, it’s an honor to return to where it all began and stand beside him as a partner.”

So So Def was established by Dupri in 1993 as a spin-off of his production company of the same name through a joint venture with Sony and Columbia. It follows his success with the teen rap duo Kris Kross, whose first song, Jump, was released in 1992 and soared to No. 1 on the pop charts.

“Everything I learned about the music business started with Jermaine.” Scooter Braun, HYBE AMERICA

The label is known for launching and producing artists like Usher, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Nelly, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Xscape, and most recently Grammy-winning singer Muni Long.

Dupri said, “This isn’t just a business move — this is family. Watching Scooter build what he has built has made me incredibly proud. He learned the game inside So So Def, and now he’s in a position to open doors the way I once opened them for him. That’s what legacy is about.”

“Jermaine Dupri isn’t just a legend — he’s one of the greatest producers and executives of all time,” Braun added.

“He changed the sound of a generation. This deal is about giving him the modern tools and reach his legacy deserves, and making sure the next generation hears what the last one already knows: Jermaine Dupri is a giant.”

“Watching Scooter build what he has built has made me incredibly proud. He learned the game inside So So Def, and now he’s in a position to open doors the way I once opened them for him.” Jermaine Dupri, So So Def Recordings

The two parties are expected to start releasing new music under the deal — including legacy releases and new signings — in the coming months.

The partnership marks the latest for So So Def after the label entered into a multi-year partnership with Create Music Group last year. That agreement brought So So Def’s catalog, publishing rights, and recordings under the Create Music Group umbrella.

For HYBE America, the deal adds another partnership to its expanding portfolio. The company, a subsidiary of South Korean entertainment giant HYBE Corp., has been building its presence in the US through acquisitions including Ithaca Holdings (Big Machine Label Group) for $1.05 billion, and Quality Control (QC Media Holdings), home to acts such as Lil Baby, Migos, Lil Yachty, and City Girls.

HYBE America’s most recent acquisition, announced less than a month ago, is Santa Monica-based ‘events concierge’ company Confirmed360, which has been linked to arranging VIP experiences at concerts by superstars from Taylor Swift to Justin Timberlake.

Music Business Worldwide