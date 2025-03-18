HYBE acquires again, adding Los Angeles-based VIP experiences company Confirmed360 to its portfolio of subsidiaries

“We get you places no one else can.” That’s the tagline from Santa Monica-based ‘events concierge’ company Confirmed360, which has been linked to arranging VIP experiences at concerts by superstars from Taylor Swift to Justin Timberlake.

Ahead of Superbowl LIX last month, the UK’s Daily Mail ran an article titled, ‘The $3m Super Bowl VIP experience for Taylor Swift and the stars,’ detailing the prices ranging from $750,000 to $1.8 million spent by Confirmed360’s VIP clients on suites at, and experiences around, the championship game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Confirmed360 shared the piece on LinkedIn, noting: “Only the best for the biggest game of the year”.

Founded and led by CEO Matt Ampolsky, Confirmed360 says on its website that it has provided over 100,000 experiences in over 40 countries over the past 10 years.

Now the ever-acquisitive South Korea-born entertainment giant HYBE, home to superstars BTS – appears to have added Confirmed360 to its global portfolio of subsidiaries.

According to a regulatory filing in South Korea, unearthed by MBW, HYBE now owns a majority stake in Confirmed360.

A HYBE representative has confirmed to MBW that the company’s US Division, “HYBE AMERICA, acquired Confirmed360, aiming to solidify its live events and experiences portfolio in the United States”.

HYBE has also confirmed that Confirmed360 founder Matt Ampolsky is staying on as CEO of Confirmed360 under HYBE.

Confirmed360 describes itself as “a premium experience provider, offering VIP ticketing, hospitality, and curated experiences for fans and corporate clients across music, sports, and live entertainment events”.

The company has official partnerships with the likes of the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and NBA’s Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, as well as numerous major global touring artists.

It has previously collaborated with acts including BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Usher, Demi Lovato, The Kid Laroi, and many others.

Also listed by HYBE as a subsidiary is Confirmed360 affiliate Granted, which was itself acquired by the latter company in May 2023.

HYBE also lists Hideaway Empire LLC and MJ Entertainment LLC as subsidiaries, both of which HYBE confirms are affiliates of Confirmed360.

Granted operates as a ticketing platform and VIP experience provider that says it offers “exclusive premium offerings across sports, music and entertainment verticals” with talent like “Demi Lovato, BTS, The Kid LAROI, Zedd, Klay Thompson, Logan Paul”.

HYBE’s acquisition of Confirmed360 follows a trend of M&A deals struck by the K-Pop giant as it expands globally and into various verticals other than music.

In November 2023, HYBE expanded into the booming Latin Music market, for example, by acquiring the Latin Music company Exile Music.

And in February 2023, HYBE America, led by Scooter Braun, acquired Atlanta rap powerhouse QC Media Holdings aka Quality Control, home to acts such as Lil Baby, Migos, Lil Yachty and City Girls, in a deal was worth $300 million, according to Korean regulator filings.

HYBE’s most notable M&A move in recent years, however, was the $1 billion-plus acquisition of Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in 2021.

The company has also invested significant sums in labels within HYBE’s multi-label system, such as Pledis, in which HYBE took a majority stake in 2020.

In September, we told you that HYBE recently spent USD $25 million to acquire a 51% stake in an unknown company. According to regulatory filing, the company had “entered into an agreement to acquire shares of another corporation for USD 25 million on August 1, 2024.”

Elsewhere, also in September, it was reported that HYBE had acquired US public relations agency, The Agency Group PR LCC.Music Business Worldwide