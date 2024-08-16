Isadora Kamotskin promoted to Marketing Director at Warner Music Finland

Warner Music Finland has promoted Isadora Kamotskin to Marketing Director.

In her new role, Kamotskin will be joining the management teams of both Warner Music Finland and Warner Music Live, the company said in a statement issued on Friday (August 16).

She will report to Ramona Forsström, the territory’s Managing Director.

Kamotskin joined Warner Finland in 2016 as a Promotion Manager for both domestic and international acts. The following year, she focused her efforts on Warner Finland’s local acts, and in 2018, she was promoted to Marketing Manager of the Domestic Marketing Department, where she also played a role in the A&R team.

Warner Music says Kamotskin has been “pivotal” to the success of a number of Finnish acts, including Antti Tuisku, Arttu Wiskari, BEHM, Ellinoora, Ida Paul & Kalle Lindroth, Kaija Koo, SANNI, Vesala, and Vesta.

Warner also credits her with a “fundamental” role in developing the company’s relationships with radio brands and streaming services. In 2022, Kamotskin was awarded the prestigious Cornerstone of the Year Award at the Music & Media Industry Awards Gala.

Kamotskin “has a strategic vision, strong marketing skills, a deep understanding of our roster and the ability to help artists achieve success,” Forsström said.

“Her passion for music, her people-oriented management style and ability to inspire her team are invaluable strengths. I am confident that with this team we will further enhance Warner Music’s leading domestic position and create successful, sustainable and long-lasting careers for our artists.”

“Working with artists is fascinating and rewarding, and everything we do stems from the love of music. The artists we represent are the brightest stars in the country, and it’s truly special to be able to work with them and their music,” Kamotskin said.

“I find that our strength has always been building long-lasting artist careers, and I feel it’s important to keep this perspective in focus even in the fast-paced, changing markets.”

Kamotskin’s promotion follows Forsström’s own promotion last November, when she stepped into the MD role, succeeding Niko Nordström, who stepped down from his position as MD of Warner Music Finland and EVP, Warner Music Nordics.

The same month, Tim Braüner was named Director of International A&R at Warner Music Nordics and Warner Music Denmark, marking a return to Scandinavia for the music industry veteran after serving as VP of A&R for Atlantic Records.

In February of this year, Karen Vincent was named General Manager at Warner Music Denmark, having most recently served as Warner Denmark’s Marketing Director.

The promotions come amid something of a retrenchment for Warner Music Nordics, as this spring Warner Music Baltics – which operates as a division of Nordics – shut down its office in Tallinn, Estonia, after nearly four years.

Warner's operations for the Baltic states are now handled from its offices in Helsinki and Stockholm.