HarbourView Equity Partners buys select music assets of Grammy-winning songwriter Noel Zancanella

HarbourView Equity Partners, an alternative asset management firm, has acquired ‘select producer royalties and music publishing assets’ from Grammy Award-winning record producer and songwriter Noel Zancanella.

Best known as a longstanding creative partner of OneRepublic’s frontman Ryan Tedder, Zancanella has built a career as a songwriter and producer across various genres, including rock, pop, and hip-hop. He has collaborated with other artists including Maroon 5, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Adele and the Smashing Pumpkins, among others.

His songwriting and production credits include OneRepublic’s I Lived, Good Life, and West Coast; Ella Henderson’s Ghost; and Maroon 5’s hit Maps.

In 2015, Zancanella was honored with the Songwriter of the Year Award at the BMI Pop Awards. The following year, he earned a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for his work on Taylor Swift’s fifth album, 1989, alongside Swift and Ryan Tedder, contributing to tracks like Welcome to New York and I Know Places.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of select assets from Zancanella further expands HarbourView’s music catalog, which now spans over 29,000 songs across master recordings and musical compositions. The company, led by its founder, former Tempo Music CEO Sherrese Clarke Soares, has been actively acquiring music catalogs, among other IP, since its inception in 2021. It has to date acquired over 50 music catalogs.

Recent acquisitions made by HarbourView Equity Partners include ‘select songwriting and publishing assets’ from the hip-hop and R&B music group and production team Full Force, select publishing assets from country star Kane Brown, recorded music royalties from Christine McVie’s estate and a share of select recorded music and publishing assets from Grammy Award-winning artists Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

Back in March, HarbourView secured approximately $500 million in debt financing through a private securitization backed by its catalog of music royalties (i.e., the repackaging of royalty income into bonds). The debt financing was led by investment giant KKR.

In December 2023, HarbourView expanded its credit facility by $100 million to $300 million, allowing it to buy more music rights.

