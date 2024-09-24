New York-headquartered music company Reservoir Media has struck new publishing admin deals with superstar rapper Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records.

The company says that the deals include domestic publishing for Snoop’s entire catalog of hits and future works, as well as the publishing catalog of Snoop’s Death Row Records.

Snoop Dogg acquired the iconic Death Row brand from MNRK Music Group in 2022 and subsequently completed a deal to buy the label’s recordings catalog.

He then removed the Death Row catalog from streaming services, and returned it to DSPs in February last year, with TikTok getting it exclusively for the first week.

Death Row Records produced and distributed legendary albums including Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle, and 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me.

In 2023, following his acquisition of the label, Snoop set up a new publishing business under the Death Row umbrella, representing several songwriters within the Death Row family.

Reservoir says that its new agreement with Death Row’s publishing arm includes rights to hits like Hail Mary by Makaveli, I Ain’t Mad At Cha by 2Pac, and Picture Me Rollin by 2Pac, among many others.

On signing the deal, Snoop said: “I’m so honored to have them as a partner and excited for all the great things to come with the catalogue as well as new music ventures. 2024 and beyond 🔥🙏🏾🐾”

Donna Caseine, Reservoir Executive Vice President, Global Creative Director, said: “Legendary artists only need one name. Snoop is part of that echelon. From music, to brands, television, and film, his acumen represents excellence.

“For the last three decades he has been a pillar of hip-hop music and popular culture. He helped write Death Row Records into music’s history books. It is an honor to support Snoop’s vision and work with the Death Row family alongside Jaslin Levy, Sabriya Dublin, Sara Ramaker, and their entire team.”

Reservoir Founder and Chief Executive Officer Golnar Khosrowshahi said: “Being in business with Snoop is an exciting opportunity to support his legendary catalog, leveraging his massive stardom to further embed his music across mainstream media.”

Added Khosrowshahi: “This deal also marks a unique moment to help further the legacy of an important and valuable brand like Death Row. Snoop has come full circle with Death Row, showcasing his ongoing dedication to upholding its rich history – something Reservoir has proven as a core value and area of expertise across our business.”

Born Calvin Broadus Jr., Snoop Dogg’s career dates back to 1992 when he first appeared as a featured artist on Dr. Dre’s debut single, Deep Cover, before releasing his now legendary debut album, Doggystyle, in 1993 via Death Row Records.

Featuring hit singles What’s My Name? and Gin and Juice, Doggystyle was certified 4x-Platinum the following year.

To date, Snoop has released a total of 19 solo albums, with his twentieth album, Missionary, produced by Dr. Dre, in the works. His lengthy list of hit collaborations include Young, Wild & Free with Wiz Khalifa feat. Bruno Mars, The Next Episode with Dr. Dre, California Gurls with Katy Perry, P.I.M.P with 50 Cent, and Wiggle with Jason Derulo, among many others.

His own single Drop It Like It’s Hot topped several Billboard charts including the Hot 100, earned Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, and was ultimately named the most popular rap song of the decade by Billboard in 2009.

Reservoir’s deals with Snoop Dogg and Death Row mark the latest in a string of recent deals for the music rights company. Last month, Reservoir acquired the publishing rights to the catalog of the late songwriter and guitarist Billy Strange.

Other acquisitions over the past year include the producer rights and publishing catalog of 2Pac producer Big D Evans, the works of Latin music hitmaker Rudy Perez, and the catalog of Grammy-nominated hip-hop producer Mannie Fresh.

Other notable acquisitions include the catalogs of rock artist Greg Kihn, members of the R&B group The Spinners, saxophonist Sonny Rollins, and songwriter Louis Prima.

Reservoir’s continued investment in music catalogs has contributed to its strong financial performance. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company reported an 8% year-over-year increase in revenue to $34.3 million. Publishing revenue, which accounted for $24 million of the total, saw a 15% year-over-year rise, driven by catalog acquisitions and increased streaming revenue.

In an investor factsheet released earlier this calendar year, Reservoir said it had spent nearly $1 billion on catalog acquisitions and signings since it launched in 2007.

