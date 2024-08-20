Global streams of anime music have soared 395% on Spotify since 2021

We’ve previously written about how a growing interest in Anime is acting as a gateway to Japanese music globally.

This week, Spotify has shared a couple of stats that highlight the rise of Anime music on its platform.

According to Spotify, global streams of anime music have surged by 395% on its platform since 2021.

Spotify also reported that there are 6.7 million user-generated Anime playlists on the platform.

The new stats arrive alongside the announcement that Spotify is teaming up with anime streaming platform Crunchyroll to bring custom-curated playlists to Spotify’s dedicated Anime hub.

Crunchyroll will also have a dedicated shelf of content within the hub, including the brand’s recently released podcast Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect. This podcast delves into the latest anime headlines and features guest stars like rapper Denzel Curry and J-Pop star LiSA.

The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paris, and other cities.

Crunchyroll has been getting closer to the music industry in recent years. Last year, Sony Music Entertainment Japan teamed up with Crunchyroll to license its music content outside of Japan on Crunchyroll’s own music and content hub.

Crunchyroll is owned by Sony Group, which acquired the anime streaming platform from AT&T for over $1 billion in 2021.

Sony bought Crunchyroll via Funimation Global Group, LLC., a joint venture between SPE and Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.’s subsidiary, Aniplex. The agreement was first announced in December 2020.

“We are thrilled to partner with Crunchyroll to bring listeners a new curation of anime music to explore,” shared Kyota Onishi, Head of Music in Japan at Spotify.

“On Spotify, global streams of anime have surged over the past few years, and we hope the Anime hub will become an indispensable part of anime culture.”

The Anime hub also includes an editorially curated lineup of playlists like Anime Now, Anime On Replay, and Women of Anime.”

Japanese-language music was cited by Luminate in January as the only language other than Hindi that saw its share of the world’s Top 10,000 on-demand streaming tracks increase in 2023.

According to Luminate’s 2023 Year End report, Hindi-language music’s market share of the world’s Top 10,000 streaming tracks (on-demand streams, inclusive of audio + video) more than doubled between 2021 (3.8%) and 2023 (7.8%).

Japanese-language music, meanwhile, saw its market share of the world’s Top 10,000 streaming tracks increase from 1.3% in 2022 to 2.1% in 2023.Music Business Worldwide