Former TikTok and Amazon exec Andrew Maddox named Head of Finance at beatBread

Data-driven music funding platform beatBread has named Andrew Maddox as its new head of finance.

Maddox joins beatBread after four years at TikTok, where he held several leadership positions, most recently serving as Head of Finance and Payment Services, US Data Security. His earlier roles at TikTok included Chief of Staff to the COO and Head of Finance for Content, Marketing, Product, and Operations.

beatBread, which seeks to help artists and labels secure capital while retaining ownership of their songs, said Maddox’s appointment comes as the company continues its expansion.

Before TikTok, Maddox held finance roles at Amazon Prime Video, where he was instrumental in the platform’s expansion into live sports and international markets. He also served as a senior finance and operations leader at AdColony, a mobile advertising platform now part of Digital Turbine.

“Andrew’s blend of finance, strategic marketing and product innovation skills bring real value to our already talented team, as we continue to grow rapidly and leverage data science and automation to fulfill our mission of empowering artists, labels, and publishers to access flexible funding that gives them choice, ownership, and control,” said beatBread CEO Peter Sinclair.

Maddox also commented on his appointment, saying, “beatBread is at the forefront of enabling artists to pursue their passions without sacrificing control over their careers. The flexibility and choice the company is bringing to music funding is a true game-changer for independent artists and labels. I couldn’t be more excited to join the beatBread team.”

Maddox joins a team of industry veterans at beatBread including former Walt Disney Company executive Troy Skabelund, who joined beatBread as Chief Financial Officer last year. In November, Spencer LeBoff, a former BMG executive, was appointed General Manager of Publishing, and most recently in May, beatBread appointed Julian Dunn as Director of Business Affairs.

Through its platform, beatBread offers artists and labels a range of funding options, allowing them to retain full ownership of their music while gaining financial flexibility. beatBread revealed in December 2023 that its funded artists and indie labels collectively garnered over 10 billion streams in 2023.

About three months ago, beatBread partnered with music asset and catalog management company OpenPlay, giving indie labels access to OpenPlay’s platform at no upfront cost. OpenPlay’s platform provides features such as metadata management, digital asset organization, and release scheduling.

Prior to that deal, beatBread expanded its services earlier this year to include offering publishing administration to clients via new partnerships with Kobalt and AMRA.

