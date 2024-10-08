Ex-Spotify UK & Ireland boss Tom Connaughton joins independent UK distributor Canvas Music as Partner and Senior Advisor

Spotify’s former Managing Director UK & Ireland, Tom Connaughton, has joined UK-based Independent “boutique” distributor Canvas Music.

Connaughton joins with immediate effect as Partner and Senior Advisor alongside Canvas Music’s Founder and Chief Executive, Richard Lyne.

Launched in 2020, Canvas Music Distribution is an independent boutique distributor focused on what it calls “selective and personalized distribution and label services”.

News of Connaughton’s appointment at the company coincides with Canvas signing a long-term joint venture with US-based Symphonic Distribution.

“Rich has already built a strong, creative, and diverse roster of artists and with Tom now part of the team, this is a really exciting next step.” Jorge Brea, Symphonic

“Rich and Canvas are instrumental for Symphonic in the UK and we are excited to continue and expand this relationship,” said Jorge Brea, Symphonic Distribution’s CEO.

Tom Connaughton exited his role at Spotify in December 2023 after nearly six years at the music streaming platform.

Connaughton joined Spotify in April 2018 as Head of Artist and Label Marketing, UK, following seven years with Vevo.

The exec moved over to Spotify from his New York-based role as Vevo’s SVP of Creative Content & Programming.

He was promoted to MD at Spotify for the UK in July 2018.

“Rich has been quietly building an impressive company over the last few years, and I’ve seen how distribution has become one of the most exciting pieces of the new music industry.” Tom Connaughton

"Throughout my career, I've always been passionate about bridging the gap between artists, technology, and audiences. The opportunity that Canvas presents to do this in a fair, artist-centered way really resonates with me. I can't wait to get going."

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been passionate about bridging the gap between artists, technology, and audiences. The opportunity that Canvas presents to do this in a fair, artist-centered way really resonates with me. I can’t wait to get going.”

“With Tom’s influence we can continue our aim of providing the best boutique distribution for our clients. I couldn’t be more pleased to have him work alongside me.” Richard Lyne

Richard Lyne added: “It’s an absolute honour to welcome Tom to the team. He’s a world-class executive who will bring a level of knowledge and experience to the company that we could only have dreamt of when we launched.

“With Tom’s influence we can continue our aim of providing the best boutique distribution for our clients. I couldn’t be more pleased to have him work alongside me.”

Added Lyne: “In a crowded market, it’s time to do distribution differently. The aim for us is to provide a great service with a great product but with more focus and less volume. Tom is exactly the sort of person we need to help us grow and achieve those goals.

“We’re also delighted to continue our long-term joint venture with Symphonic Distribution. Having a US partner of their caliber is a huge opportunity and provides us with level of access into the US market that is invaluable for our UK & international clients.

“Jorge and his team have been the perfect partners. They are the best in the game, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to a longer-term relationship.”Music Business Worldwide