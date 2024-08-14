Deezer and DAZN strike multi-market partnership offering users access to premium music and sports content

Paris-headquartered music streaming service Deezer has teamed up with global sports streaming service DAZN in a multi-year joint distribution partnership.

According to today’s (August 14) announcement, starting this year in France, Deezer and DAZN will offer users of both platforms access to their respective music streaming experiences and premium sports content.

Deezer users will have access to offers for premium access to DAZN, and later in the year, DAZN will offer its users similar access to Deezer.

The partnership follows the recent news that DAZN has acquired the exclusive rights to Ligue 1 football matches for the next five seasons.

DAZN offers two tiers in France: Super Sports for €19.99/month or €14.99/month with an annual installment plan, which gives users access to content including one Ligue 1 match per day.

The Unlimited tier, meanwhile, is priced at €39.99/month or €29.99/month with an annual installment plan and includes access to every Ligue 1 match.

An Individual Premium Deezer subscription is priced at €11.99 per month.

After this initial launch, Deezer and DAZN plan a global expansion, beginning with Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Through the partnership, both companies also intend to collaborate through marketing initiatives and create co-branded sports and music experiences.

DAZN Group is majority-owned by Access Industries, which is also the majority owner of Deezer. Access Industries is also the majority owner of Warner Music Group.

Deezer’s consolidated revenues in the first half of the year (the six-month period ending June 30, 2024), grew 14.6% YoY at constant currency to EUR €267.9 million ($288.44 million).

Deezer said that this growth reflects “the successful execution of the Group’s strategy, driven by the ongoing expansion of recent partnerships (such as RTL+, Mercado Libre) and the impact of a new series of price increases in the Direct segment”.

Meanwhile, the company’s total subscriber base (across direct subs and subs gained via telco partnerships etc.) reached 10.5 million at the end of H1, a 13.7% YoY increase.

“This is a unique partnership and an exciting new step in our collaboration with DAZN, as we join forces to deliver even more value to fans on both platforms,” said Ivana Kirkbride, Chief Commercial Officer, Deezer.

Added Kirkbride: “Music and sports both have the ability to connect people in remarkable ways, which makes this partnership a winning concept. I’m sure our users will jump at the opportunity to enjoy Ligue 1 and other top tier sports on DAZN.

“France is just the first step, and we can’t wait to see what this partnership will bring as we connect with DAZN’s users and invite them to experience music on Deezer. “

“It’s a move that gives us the opportunity to showcase the full range of our platform’s capabilities, where fans can watch, play, buy and share all in one place.” Alice Mascia, DAZN

Alice Mascia, DAZN DACH CEO and Group CMO, added: “DAZN is hugely excited to have become the home of Ligue 1 McDonald’s in France.

“It’s a move that gives us the opportunity to showcase the full range of our platform’s capabilities, where fans can watch, play, buy and share all in one place.

“It also creates the conditions for this special collaboration with Deezer, which will demonstrate how the worlds of sport, music, media and entertainment are coming ever closer together, as well as allowing the two companies to work on some innovative projects together: digitally and physically. It’s a great concept, and one we can’t wait to develop and expand.”

