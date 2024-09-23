David Joseph, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music UK, is leaving the company

David Joseph, the long-time Chairman and CEO of Universal Music UK, is exiting Universal Music Group.

The widely respected British exec confirmed the news to his team today (September 23) in a note obtained by MBW.

“I wanted to share with you that after 26 extraordinary years, I’ve decided to step back from the company,” wrote Joseph.

“It has been an honour to work alongside you, creating something truly exceptional, a company that wasn’t only number one but also led with heart and creativity. We’ve done that together.

“This career, once impossible to imagine, has been a gift for which I’m deeply grateful.”

Joseph also confirmed what his next ‘role’ will be: he begins a Master’s In Religion and Theology at King’s College London next week.

Joseph has been Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group’s UK recorded music company since 2008, when he was promoted from his previous position as Co-President of Polydor.

Joseph has spent an unbroken 26 years at UMG, having first joined Universal as London-based Polydor’s General Manager in 1998.

Since then, Joseph has overseen an era at Universal Music UK in which the company has been deeply involved in the global success of artists including Amy Winehouse, Mumford & Sons, Sam Smith, Take That, Stormzy, Florence + The Machine, The 1975, Snow Patrol, James Blake, and Hozier.

(Outside of his core role, one of Joseph’s biggest achievements over the past decade was being the executive producer of the Oscar and BAFTA-winning 2015 Amy documentary.)

During his entire tenure at Universal Music Group, Joseph has reported to Sir Lucian Grainge.

Grainge, the global Chairman and CEO of UMG, said of Joseph in a separate internal note sent to UMG staff today: “One of the many things I respect about David is that he never tried to be anyone but himself and he guided the UK company to heights in a way that was completely authentic to him. In addition, I have enormous respect for his decision to take an entirely different path after so many outstanding years at UMG.”

Added Grainge: “I know you’re naturally wondering what comes next for the UK company. I’ll be sharing that with you shortly, but today is about David. His contributions—as an executive, as a leader and as a friend—have always been focused on making our company a better place for our employees and our artists.”

Joseph has a reputation in UK circles for being a philosophical leader, with a sharp eye for the changing dynamics of the business.

That combination was certainly on display when Joseph appeared in a rare interview with Music Business Worldwide, published in 2017.

In that interview, discussing the workplace culture he wanted to establish at Universal Music UK, Joseph said: “I have a couple of rules at work. Don’t be boring – take risks. And act in the company’s interest, not your own self-interest; that’s a big rule of mine.

“You come across a lot of people in life whose blind, naked ambition will blow anything apart in its wake. But I believe you’ll never earn real loyalty that way.”

Summing up his general gratefulness to be working in music, Joseph added: “Music should never be taken for granted. We know [songs] affect people in the most extraordinary way – one that’s impossible to articulate – which is why I’m always a massive proponent that there’s no good or bad taste in music.

“There’s something about tapping into the wiring of musicians, the way they communicate, which can have an incredible effect on people, some of whom have suffered loss beyond words. All of us working in this industry should never forget that.”

Well said.

You can read David Joseph’s note to his team today (September 23), confirming his departure from Universal Music UK, below.

But before stepping away, there’s one thing I need to say: You’ve got this.

This team is immensely talented, fuelled by ideas, passion, and imagination. It’s a rare privilege to wake up every day and work at the greatest company in the music industry alongside remarkable artists and their managers who have chosen you – chosen us – to be part of their lives.

Looking forward, you will undoubtedly continue to inspire, innovate, and lead the way.

A special thank you goes to Lucian, without whom none of this would have been possible. First, he hired me, and then he let me be myself.

This place, the people, the building, the conversations, the inspiration, and the music that somehow makes the rest of life blur into the background – these will all be missed immeasurably.

As you know, life is often about clarity in decision-making and trusting your instinct; and in our case, it’s also deeply, undeniably about timing.

Thank you – working here has been an absolute pleasure.

