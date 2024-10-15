David Gray promoted to UK Managing Director and Head of Global A&R at Universal Music Publishing Group; Mike McCormack steps down as UK MD

Mike McCormack, Universal Music Publishing Group‘s longtime UK Managing Director, is stepping down from his role to establish a consultancy and form a joint venture with UMPG.

McCormack will be succeeded by David Gray, who has been promoted to Managing Director, UK and Head of Global A&R for Universal Music Publishing Group, reporting to UMPG Chairman & CEO Jody Gerson.

Gray will relocate to London from New York in January.

In his new and elevated position, Gray is responsible for overseeing all departments in the management and creative direction of the company’s UK office.

UMPG said that he will identify and expand local and global creative opportunities for UMPG songwriters, artists and producers, lead the UK team in identifying, signing and developing early-rising talent, and support legacy talent by securing opportunities to strengthen and enhance their catalogs.

Gray was most recently UMPG’s Executive Vice President and Co-Head of US A&R, as well as Head of the company’s Global Creative Group.

Among the many songwriters, artists and producers he has signed to the company are Sabrina Carpenter, Stephen Sanchez, Julia Michaels, Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Demi Lovato.

UMPG noted that Gray and Gerson envisioned and formed the company’s Global Creative Group in 2022 to create and connect opportunities for songwriters, producers, artists and executives on a global scale.

The company said that under Gray’s leadership, this “priority initiative” has brought together creatives from “distinct genres and countries to collaborate and create tomorrow’s hits”.

Some of the hit songs and album projects involving UMPG songwriters and producers that have emerged as a direct result of the Global Creative Group include: Colombian artist Feid and American hip hop producer ATL Jacob’s Luna, which topped the charts in numerous countries.

Other successes include Brazilian artist Luísa Sonza, whose album Escandalo Intimo was co-helmed by Brazillian and US producers and became the third biggest debut of a female Latin album in the history of Spotify. It featured a collaboration with Demi Lovato, Penhasco2, which broke the record for the biggest debut in the history of Spotify Brazil.

Another project to emerge from UMPG’s Global Creative Group initiative was Italian artist Mahmood’s recent No.1 album Nei Letti Delgi Altri, which has four songs written with UMPG France writers, and charted in France, Germany, Sweden and Portugal and was No.5 on the Spotify global album debut chart.

In a note sent to UMPG staff this week, obtained by MBW, McCormack confirmed that he has “decided to step down as MD of UMPG UK” and added that he will leave the MD role on November 4, but will remain a partner of the UMPG Global Creative team “for the next few years” via a JV with UMPG.

He added: “I’m very proud of our accomplishments, and the many awards we have won together, but my real fulfilment during the past 25 years at UMPG (as Deputy MD then MD) has come from working closely with artists, songwriters and producers when incredible music is being created.

“A huge thank you to Jody Gerson for giving me the opportunity to serve as MD. Her faith, support and guidance have been invaluable. Jody sets the gold standard for what creative leadership should be in a music company, and her intuition, taste and work ethic is second to none.”

Commenting on the news about McCormack’s departure from the MD role and transition to consultancy and a JV with UMPG, Gerson said: “I would like to thank Mike McCormack for his many contributions to UMPG through the years and especially for his leadership during his eight years as our UK MD.

“I value him greatly as a friend and colleague. I am delighted he will continue to be part of the UMPG family.”

McCormack was named Managing Director of UMPG in the UK in 2016. He first joined UMPG’s UK business in 1999 as Deputy Managing Director and signed and previously worked with artists and songwriters including Adele, Alabama Shakes, Lily Allen, Dangermouse, The Darkness, The Killers, MGMT and Sigur Ros.

David Gray, meanwhile, joined UMPG in 2013, shortly thereafter becoming EVP/Head of West Coast A&R and soon becoming Co-Head of A&R for the US, as well.

He previously held posts as an A&R executive at Zomba and at Sony Music International, and served as senior A&R at Simon Cowell’s Syco Music, where he developed artists signed to the label via TV shows X Factor and the Got Talent franchise.

Prior to becoming a music executive, Gray was signed to UMPG as lead singer of the band Idle Wilds (RCA Records).

Gray commented: “I want to thank Jody for her constant belief in me and for shaping a company built upon A&R, creativity, and a belief in songwriters and artists that is at the heart of our ethos.

“I am so excited to work with the incredible UK team, including our great Head of A&R Pete Simmons, and build upon the success achieved by Mike McCormack, who will continue his stellar contributions to our company through his new joint venture.”

McCormack said: “David embodies everything I could hope for in my successor at UMPG UK. He’s a creative leader, first and foremost, and understands the global A&R philosophy that Jody has instilled in our company since the first day of her tenure.

“He’s signed the biggest breakthrough artist in the world this year, Sabrina Carpenter, Most importantly, he’s a great guy and will no doubt prove that he can lead the U.K. as well as he’s led his A&R team in the US”

In making the announcement about Gray’s promotion, Gerson said: “David is one of the best creative A&R executives I have ever known, and he is integral to our global approach and success.

“His talent for identifying and building careers for songwriters, artists and producers is second to none, and his leadership and mentorship of the next generation of publishers is a quality I admire tremendously. I am delighted to promote David to this new role.”

You can read Mike McCormack’s note to UMPG staff in full below:

Hi Everyone,

I’m writing to tell you that I have decided to step down as MD of UMPG UK.

As we have become more successful and grown so rapidly, I’ve found that the responsibility of running the UK company inevitably meant that I had less time to dedicate to the creative side of our business, which is where my heart truly lies. Jody has been aware of my feelings on this for some time, and has been incredibly supportive as I arrived at this decision.

We have worked out an agreement where I will take a break after stepping down on November 4, but I will remain a partner of the UMPG Global Creative team for the next few years via a joint venture that we’re establishing. I’ll also continue to help manage some of the long-term relationships I’ve built over the years with our writers and catalogues, as well offer my help to your new MD, who Jody will be announcing in a Town Hall tomorrow (Jody’s office will be sending an invite), and whom I heartily endorse. I’ll be in and out of the office through the end of this year.

It’s been a real honour to lead the UK company for the past nine years. Our growth has been spectacular and I’ve been very lucky to work with such a strong senior team in Tom Foster, Alice Greaves, Ross Greening, Jane Carter, Shirin Foroutan, Natasha Baldwin, Jackie Alway, David Whitewick, Marc Coltman and Pete Simmons. They are all exceptionally talented and wonderful people. I’m particularly grateful to unsung heroes Simon Hotchkiss and Rob Morris; without their steadfast support and counsel, we couldn’t have achieved anywhere near what we have throughout my tenure.

I’m very proud of our accomplishments, and the many awards we have won together, but my real fulfilment during the past 25 years at UMPG (as Deputy MD then MD) has come from working closely with artists, songwriters and producers when incredible music is being created.

A huge thank you to Jody Gerson for giving me the opportunity to serve as MD. Her faith, support and guidance have been invaluable. Jody sets the gold standard for what creative leadership should be in a music company, and her intuition, taste and work ethic is second to none. I also want to thank Marc Cimino and JW Beekman; their counsel has also been vital to our success. UMPG UK will continue to achieve great things under their leadership, and that of my successor.

Lastly, a big thank you to the entire team. While there are far too many of you to mention in this note, please know that my appreciation extends to all of you. This isn’t really a goodbye, more like: see you later!

