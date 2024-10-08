Chorus TM sponsors prestigious Management Company category at next month’s Music Business UK Awards

With the event itself exactly four weeks away, Chorus TM has been announced as a brand new sponsor at the Music Business UK Awards.

Taking place on the evening of Tuesday, November 5 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, London, The Music Business UK Awards, presented by MBW and supported by YouTube, is now firmly established as the industry’s most enjoyable night out of the year.

It will once again celebrate the best examples of A&R and talent development in the UK market, whilst also recognising the most successful behind-the-scenes talent of the past 12 months as well as the standout artist/songwriter management individuals and companies.

Launched earlier this year, Chorus TM is a financial management platform built for entertainment industry professionals. It will be sponsoring the Artist Management Company (The David Enthoven Award) category at this year’s event.

Chorus TM director, Freddy Greenish, said: “We are delighted to partner with the Music Business UK Awards and specifically to support the David Enthoven Award for Best Artist Management Company.

“Whether they are selling out stadiums or planning their first tour, managing an artist to fulfill their potential is a huge responsibility.”

“It is crucial to recognise the pivotal role these companies play in every aspect of an artist’s journey. Whether they are selling out stadiums or planning their first tour, managing an artist to fulfill their potential is a huge responsibility. We are looking forward to a great evening celebrating with all the nominees”

Other categories at the event include Major Label of the Year, Publisher of the Year, Manager of the Year – plus show-stoppers such as the Icon Award and the Sir George Martin Award. Finalists in all categories were announced last week.

All tables and seats at the Music Business UK Awards are now sold out.Music Business Worldwide