YouTube is new Headline Sponsor for the Music Business UK Awards, presented by MBW

The Music Business UK Awards have a new Headline Sponsor, with YouTube stepping up to be the premier partner for the industry’s most enjoyable night of the year.

The MBUK Awards presented by Music Business Worldwide takes place on the evening of Tuesday, November 5 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, London.

Previously known as The A&R Awards, the event will once again celebrate the best examples of A&R and talent development in the UK market, whilst also recognising the most successful behind-the-scenes talent of the past 12 months as well as the standout artist/songwriter management individuals and companies.

Dan Chalmers, Head of Music EMEA, YouTube, said: “YouTube are proud to be headline partners for the Music Business Awards 2024. This partnership underscores our commitment to recognising and celebrating exceptional talent and innovation within the music industry.

"Their work is integral to the music ecosystem and we look forward to bringing the industry together to honour their achievements." Dan Chalmers, Head of Music EMEA, YouTube

“Every day, A&Rs, label and publisher executives, artist services companies, mangers, lawyers and many others work alongside their artists, songwriters and producers to ensure the music reaches fans around the world. Their work is integral to the music ecosystem and we look forward to bringing the industry together to honour their achievements.”

MBW founder Tim Ingham said: “I’m extremely happy to welcome YouTube onboard as our Headline Sponsor for the Music Business UK Awards. It’s an event we’re really proud of as it recognises the people and companies behind the biggest hits and most significant artist breakthroughs of the past year.

“I’m sure November 5th will be another great night, celebrating a whole host of great people – and with a few special surprises in the mix. I look forward to seeing as many of you there as possible.”

The categories for the Music Business UK Awards 2024 will include:

Songwriter Of The Year

Producer Of The Year

A&R Administrator (The Forbesie)

A&R Of The Year: Adult Contemporary

A&R Of The Year: Alternative

A&R Of The Year: Contemporary Black Music

A&R Of The Year: Dance/Electronic

A&R Of The Year: Pop

International Executive Of The Year

Artist Lawyer Of The Year

Artist Manager Of The Year

Artist Management Company (The David Enthoven Award)

Songwriter/Producer Management Company

Publisher Of The Year (category 1)

Publisher Of The Year (category 2)

Artist Services Company Of The Year

Independent Label Of The Year

Major Label Of The Year

Trailblazer (The Richard Antwi Award)

Icon

The Sir George Martin Award

Diamond and Platinum tables for the evening are nearly sold out. To enquire about availability and ensure your presence on the night, email Rebecca@musicbizworldwide.com

There are also a limited number of sponsorship opportunities still available. For details please email Dave@musicbizworldwide.comMusic Business Worldwide