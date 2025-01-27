Bruno Mars breaks own record, hitting 150M monthly Spotify listeners

Bruno Mars continues to shatter records, this time becoming the first artist to reach 150 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The feat, announced Monday (January 27), comes just over two months after Mars surpassed The Weeknd‘s previous record of 120.7 million monthly listeners. With the latest listener count, Mars’ listeners now account for a little over a quarter of Spotify’s entire global user base, which stood at 640 million in Q3 2024.

Since claiming the top spot, Mars’ streaming numbers have continued to grow significantly. Notably, Mars hasn’t released a new solo album for eight years. His most recent solo studio LP was his third, 24K Magic, which dropped in 2016.

The Grammy-winning artist’s streaming success is boosted by his smash collaborations:

APT, released by Atlantic Records, became the first K-pop track to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay Chart. Three days later, it also climbed to a new peak of No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, while Die With A Smile continues its reign at No. 1 for a fourth consecutive week. The collaboration with Lady Gaga is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2025 Grammys on February 2.

Mars’ streaming dominance extends across his entire catalog, with 17 songs surpassing one billion streams each. These include classic hits like Locked out of Heaven, That’s What I Like, Just the Way You Are, and more.

Bruno Mars’ long-time publisher is BMG, though he sold a portion of his song catalog to Warner Chappell in 2021.

The Atlantic-signed artist’s latest achievement comes on the heels of the release of his latest collaboration, Fat Juicy & Wet with Sexyy Red, which dropped on Friday (January 24). The music video for the track stars Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ and Mars dancing and popping champagne bottles.

In just three days since the video dropped, Fat Juicy & Wet has so far reached 8.2 million views on YouTube.

Music Business Worldwide