BMI veteran Alison Smith to retire after nearly 40-year career

After a nearly 40-year career at BMI, Alison Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Distribution & Publisher Relations Officer is retiring from the company at the end of March.

Smith began working at BMI in 1985 on a six-week temporary assignment in the company’s Nashville office.

She went on to spend her entire career with BMI, working in multiple departments and taking on increasing responsibility throughout her tenure.

Smith has agreed to serve as a strategic advisor to BMI for the next two years.

Shouvik Das, SVP of Distribution, Publisher Relations & Administration Services, will assume oversight of that department, reporting directly to BMI President and CEO Mike O’Neill.

“Over the past few years, Shouvik has played an increasingly important role within that team, becoming more involved with the strategic operations of that group,” said O’Neill.

“I have full faith in his leadership and vision moving forward.”

Smith sent out a company-wide memo announcing the news of her retirement on Tuesday (January 28).

In it, she shared: “This has by far been the hardest decision I have ever had to make in my career. I love BMI, I love my BMI family, and in some ways can’t imagine not being here.

“That said, after many months of contemplating what my future may hold, I concluded that it is time to spend more time with my family and friends while I am still relatively young and can enjoy life away from BMI.”

“Music has always been my passion and will continue to be, and I know BMI will always be a shining star in this business.” Alison Smith

Smith added that the fact she spent her entire career at BMI “…says everything about our company, the people, and our mission to support, guide and protect our songwriters, composers and publishers. Music has always been my passion and will continue to be, and I know BMI will always be a shining star in this business.”

“Alison is part of the fabric of BMI, and she has helped us become the company we are today.” Mike Oneill, BMI

In his own memo to the company about Smith’s departure, BMI President and CEO Mike O’Neill said: “I have known Alison since I began working at BMI 30 years ago, and she has been a colleague, partner, advisor and friend to me every day that I have been here.

“Alison is part of the fabric of BMI, and she has helped us become the company we are today. She has touched so many lives in an indelible way, not just internally at BMI but also within the larger music community. She will be missed.”

