BMI launches ‘Spark’ program offering tools and resources to music creators

US performance rights organization BMI has unveiled Spark, a new program offering its music creators access to industry tools, educational resources, and even health and wellness services.

The initiative, available to BMI’s affiliated songwriters, composers, and producers, aims to support artists at every career stage, BMI announced Tuesday (March 11).

The program addresses specific needs identified through direct feedback from BMI’s creative community, according to Mike Steinberg, BMI’s Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue & Creative Officer.

“We developed BMI Spark after hearing from our songwriters and composers about the services and resources they wanted to best support them throughout their careers,” said Steinberg.

“Our curated program of exclusive discounts, special offers and invaluable resources is designed to help our affiliates elevate their craft, spark their creativity, and enhance their well-being as they navigate the music industry. We look forward to growing Spark by continuing to add new partners and providing new benefits to support our incredible creative community.”

Spark is offering services across three categories: Career Development, Learn & Connect, and Lifestyle and Well-Being.

The Career Development section provides exclusive discounts on music creation tools and distribution services from partners like BandLab, Cosynd, DISCO for Artists, and LANDR. These partnerships aim to help creators better manage their music and expand their audience reach.

The Learn & Connect category features educational resources from Berklee Online, School of DISCO, and Rise, all aimed at helping musicians develop industry knowledge and refine their craft.

For Lifestyle and Well-Being, BMI has established partnerships with organizations like Music Health Alliance, Porter’s Call, and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. The program also includes discounts at Nashville’s Hutton Hotel and its Writers Studio.

To mark Spark’s launch, BMI announced that it will eliminate application fees for new writers and composers seeking to join the organization, effective March 1.

BMI represents the public performance rights for more than 22.4 million musical works owned by approximately 1.4 million songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The company negotiates license agreements and distributes collected fees as royalties when songs are performed publicly.

Last month, the organization launched a campaign urging its affiliates to make their voices heard in the US Copyright Office’s inquiry into PROs. The USCO launched a probe last month in an effort to answer “questions related to the increase in the number of PROs and the licensing revenue distribution practices of PROs.”

BMI’s Spark program is the latest offering provided by a PRO to support their affiliated music creators beyond royalty collection. In 2018, BMI peer SESAC launched a $1 million five-year mentorship and grant program for film composers.

