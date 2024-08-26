BMG hires Celine Joshua as EVP, Global Marketing

BMG has hired Celine Joshua to Executive Vice President, Global Marketing.

Based in Los Angeles and reporting to BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld, Joshua will oversee the company’s marketing strategy and operations across its 20 offices worldwide, with divisional responsibility for the Digital Marketing, Content, Consumer Insights & Analytics, and Marketing Operations teams.

Joshua was most recently EVP of Commercial Innovation & Artist Strategy at Universal Music Group, having joined UMG in 2018.

At UMG, she launched her own joint venture imprint, 10.22pm, described as “a next-gen Web3 label”. A flagship project at 10.22pm was the launch of KINGSHIP, consisting of four NFT characters from the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Joshua also worked with artists at Universal such as Taylor Swift, Queen, Sam Smith, Elton John, Snoop Dog, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Yungblud, and ABBA.

BMG said in a press release today (August 26) that Joshua’s newly-created position would complement the firm’s recent organizational restructurings of its US Frontline Recorded Music and Global Catalog businesses.

Thomas Coesfeld said: “These recent changes further enhance our ability to deliver top-tier service to our artists and songwriters on a global scale, and we’re excited to have Celine at the helm of our marketing team. Her sharp digital acumen and artistic instincts will be invaluable in identifying innovative commercial opportunities for our artists, songwriters and music catalog.”

Joshua said, “I’m honored to join BMG at such a pivotal time in the music industry and to work across BMG’s artist roster to create exciting ways for them to connect with fans around the world. I’m thankful to Thomas for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to working with the BMG team.”

Joshua began her career in the music industry at Warner Music Group in the IT department before transitioning to a global e-commerce position at the company’s catalog division, Rhino Entertainment.

She then joined Disney Music as Head of Digital, working across Hollywood Records, Walt Disney Records and the company’s film studios and consumer products division, driving campaigns for Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and The Avengers franchise, among others.

Joshua later joined Sony Music Entertainment as Senior Vice President, managing digital sales across the company’s labels. She later transitioned to Epic Records, where she oversaw all facets of commerce and strategy for several prominent artists and social influencers including 21 Savage, Future, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Fifth Harmony, Yo Gotti, and Camila Cabello.

Joshua holds an MBA from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business.Music Business Worldwide